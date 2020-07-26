ENGINEERING: A POSTDOC POSITION IN THE AREA OF MECHANICS OF MATERIALS

(AGENPARL) – STORRS (CONNECTICUT USA), dom 26 luglio 2020

A postdoc position in the area of Mechanics of Materials is immediately available in Professor Yan Li’s research group at Dartmouth College. The research topics include but not limited to multiscale modeling, in-situ Digital Image Correlation analysis and big data/machine learning-based material property prediction. Candidates with computational and experimental experience in solid mechanics are encouraged to apply.

Qualifications: The candidate must have completed a Ph.D. with background in Computational Mechanics or Experimental Mechanics, or a related field. The candidate is expected to have a good record of publications and possess good verbal and written communication skills. The candidate will work in a multi-disciplinary research environment with collaboration opportunities with other research groups, industries and national labs.

The ideal candidate would have a background in solid mechanics and have prior experience in more than one of the following topics: fracture/fatigue analysis, mechanics of composite materials, digital image correlation analysis. Experience with finite element analysis using parallel computing and programming experience with C++, Fortran and python is preferred.

Application Details: The review of applications will begin immediately and continue until the position is filled. To apply, please email Prof. Yan Li with your CV, cover letter and the full contact details of three professional references. Dartmouth College is an equal opportunity/affirmative action employer and encourages applications from women and members of minority groups.

About Dartmouth: Dartmouth College is a private ivy league research university located in Hanover, New Hampshire. It is ranked #12 of the National Universities in U.S according to the 2020 edition of Best Colleges. Dartmouth has one of the oldest professional schools of engineering in the country offering an engineering sciences education unencumbered by departmental divisions that fosters cross-disciplinary innovation in research and teaching. Thayer School of Engineering offers a unique unified program of engineering sciences that fosters cross-disciplinary innovation in research and teaching. It is a great place to think, pair and share. Dartmouth values work-life balance by offering a variety of social, arts, and sports activities throughout the year.

Fonte/Source: https://academickeys.com/r?job=144906&tag=144906-atom