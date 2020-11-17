ENGINEERED C. GLUTAMICUM STRAIN CAPABLE OF PRODUCING HIGH-LEVEL GLUTARIC ACID FROM GLUCOSE

(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), mar 17 novembre 2020 (The Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST)) A metabolic engineering research group at KAIST has developed an engineered Corynebacterium glutamicum strain capable of producing high-level glutaric acid without byproducts from glucose. This new strategy will be useful for developing engineered microorganisms for the bio-based production of value-added chemicals.

Fonte/Source: https://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2020-11/tkai-ecg111620.php