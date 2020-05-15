ENGINEER IN ANALYTICAL CHEMISTRY (M/F)

(AGENPARL) – ESCH -ALZETTE (LUXEMBOURG), ven 15 maggio 2020

Type:

Engineer

Contract type:

Fixed term contract

Duration:

6-12 months (replacement maternity leave and possibly parental leave)

Place:

Belvaux

Context

Your work environment

The Luxembourg Institute of Science and Technology (LIST) is a Research and Technology Organization (RTO) active in the fields of materials, environment and IT. By transforming scientific knowledge into technologies, smart data and tools, LIST empowers citizens in their choices, public authorities in their decisions and businesses in their strategies.

You will be part of the LIST Environmental Research and Innovation department

As part of a Research and Technology Organization (RTO), the work of the Environmental Research and Innovation (ERIN) Department tackles some of the major environmental challenges our society is facing today, such as climate change mitigation, ecosystem resilience, sustainable energy systems, the efficient use of renewable resources, and environmental pollution prevention and control. To this end, the mission of the ERIN department is:

(1) To conduct impact-driven scientific research and development, as well as technological innovation

(2) To support companies in the implementation of new environmental regulations and advise governments on determining sustainable policies for the future with the objectives of:

Analysing, managing and exploiting sustainable resources (water, air, soil, renewable energy, bioresources)

Reducing the environmental impact of human consumption and production activities

The successful candidate will join the “Environmental Research and Innovation” (ERIN) department, and in particular its Environmental Research and Technology Platform (ERTP). The ERTP makes state-of-the art monitoring, analytical, computational and modelling resources accessible to industry, public stakeholders and academics. It offers a unique combination of High-level expertise, state-of-the art instruments and fully equipped labs for environmental analysis, integrative biology, as well as a dense hydro-climatological and biodiversity measurement network. As a part of the ERTP, the candidate will join the GreenTech Platform, with a focus on the identification and quantification of chemical substances (metabolites, toxins, xenobiotics, fatty acids…) in various environmental and biological matrices.

Description

We are looking for a motivated and experienced chemist with a significant background in analytical chemistry, preferably focused on quantitative analysis of trace compounds (e.g. natural compounds, organic contaminants, toxins) by chromatographic and mass spectrometric techniques.

The successful applicant will integrate a team of about 10 specialised engineers in analytical chemistry, proteomics and metabolomics, and will be asked to contribute to RDI projects through the design, development and improvement of equipment, processes, methods, protocols, technological solutions and/or products. She/he will also carry out various analyses and experiments in the framework of RDI projects and/or service-delivery activities and ensure the follow-up of equipment.

Moreover she/he will be asked to:

Handle chemical analyses of the GreenTech Platform, from sample preparation to data treatment and reporting.

Ensure the basic maintenance and tuning of instruments

Develop new methods and protocols.

Contribute in the general management of chemistry laboratories.

Document own work in order to ensure the reproducibility and guarantee the traceability of the results

Interpret the results of analyses

Write technical and analytical reports

Profile

Master degree or equivalent in analytical chemistry

Ideally at least one year of experience in the field of analytical chemistry, including 5-6 months successful internships or fixed-term contracts

The position requires strong technical skills in Liquid- and Gas chromatography for quantitative analysis on environmental and biological samples

Hands-on abilities in Mass Spectrometry and hyphenated techniques (GC-MS, LC-MS) will be considered an asset, as well as a relevant practice of modern extraction methodologies (e.g. Solid-Phase Extraction, Pressured-Fluid Extraction, Ultrasonic-Assisted Extraction, Quechers)

Proficiency in English

French, German and/or Luxembourgish is an asset

