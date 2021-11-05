(AGENPARL) – ven 05 novembre 2021 You are subscribed to Insights: Scholarly Work at The John W. Kluge Center Blog from the Library of Congress.

11/05/2021 02:58 PM EDT

The John W. Kluge Center is pleased to announce its new alumni advisory group. With over 1,000 scholars in residence since 2001, Kluge Center chairs, visiting scholars, and fellows create a distinguished community of engaged expertise across many academic and practitioner fields. Together, Kluge Center alumni represent the intellectual breadth of critical inquiry and understanding […]

