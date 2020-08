(AGENPARL) – BETHESDA (MARYLAND), mar 25 agosto 2020 Source: Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). Published: 8/17/2020.

This nine-page document describes how the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services is revising guidance on the expansion of survey activities to authorize on site revisits and other survey types, and to State Survey Agencies (SAs) on resolving enforcement cases.

