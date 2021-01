(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), mer 27 gennaio 2021 (University of California – Santa Cruz) New research shows that fear of humans causes mountain lions to increase their energy expenditures as they move through the landscape, and this can ultimately limit the size of the home ranges they’re able to maintain.

