(AGENPARL) – Wellington City, mar 28 gennaio 2020
Reprint as at 20 December 2019
(LI )
Patsy Reddy, Governor-General
Order in Council
At Wellington this 26th day of June 2019
Present:
Hon Dr Megan Woods presiding in Council
Note
Changes authorised by subpart 2 of Part 2 of the Legislation Act 2012 have been made in this official reprint.
Note 4 at the end of this reprint provides a list of the amendments incorporated.
These regulations are administered by the Ministry of Business, Innovation, and Employment.
Fonte/Source: http://www.legislation.govt.nz/regulation/public/2019/0139/11.0/contents.html