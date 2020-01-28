28 Gennaio 2020
ENERGY (PETROL, ENGINE FUEL, AND GAS) LEVY AMENDMENT REGULATIONS 2019

(AGENPARL) – Wellington City, mar 28 gennaio 2020

Reprint as at 20 December 2019

Coat of Arms of New Zealand

(LI )

Patsy Reddy, Governor-General

Order in Council

At Wellington this 26th day of June 2019

Present:
Hon Dr Megan Woods presiding in Council

Note

Changes authorised by subpart 2 of Part 2 of the Legislation Act 2012 have been made in this official reprint.

Note 4 at the end of this reprint provides a list of the amendments incorporated.

These regulations are administered by the Ministry of Business, Innovation, and Employment.

Fonte/Source: http://www.legislation.govt.nz/regulation/public/2019/0139/11.0/contents.html

