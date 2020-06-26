venerdì, Giugno 26, 2020
Breaking News

26/06/2020 COVID-19: RESPONDING TO THE NEXT PANDEMIC, STATES SHOULD ACT FAST AND…

PAPA FRANCESCO DONA 35 RESPIRATORI PER L’EMERGENZA COVID-19

BRITISH NATIONALS STRANDED IN CHILE RETURNED TO THE UK

CS_ SCUOLA, PRESENTATE LE LINEE GUIDA PER SETTEMBRE. AZZOLINA: “SI TORNA IN…

BURKINA FASO VERSO LE ELEZIONI. I VESCOVI: CONTRASTARE TERRORISMO E COVID-19

UN GIORNO AL LATERANO ALLA SCOPERTA DEI SUOI SPAZI PIù SUGGESTIVI

STAY SAFE AROUND RIVERS, WARNS ENVIRONMENT AGENCY

FASE3: BORGHI (PD), INVESTIRE SU SVILUPPO SOSTENIBILE DELLE AREE MONTANE

POLICY PAPER: PRIME MINISTER’S VIRTUAL SUMMIT ON HIDDEN HARMS

KONING BEZOEKT AVANS HOGESCHOOL BREDA

Agenparl

ENERGY PERFORMANCE AND CLIMATE DEPENDENCY OF TECHNOLOGIES FOR FRESH WATER PRODUCTION FROM ATMOSPHERIC WATER VAPOUR

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 26 giugno 2020

Extraction of water vapour from atmospheric air and condensing it to liquid water for human usage is an imaginative solution to the water scarcity problem. Atmospheric water vapour is a large and readily accessible fresh water source able to fulfil human water needs. Many systems that draw water vapour from the air with water collecting surfaces, desiccant materials such as zeolites, silica gels, MOFs, polymers and salts and aids such as membranes have been proposed. Much progress has been made in increasing water harvesting efficiency, reducing cost and improving applicability especially in the extreme atmospheric conditions of arid regions. But all these systems are energy intensive and this energy demand for water production is an important element of the water-energy nexus. In this paper the intrinsic energy requirements of water vapour capturing processes in different atmospheric conditions are quantified as the specific water yield (L kW−1 h−1). Distinction is made between passive systems that use natural phenomena like solar energy directly, and active systems with human transformation of the energy vector. The generation of thermoelectric energy involves water use and may even lead to overall water consumption instead of production. Technologies involving air cooling to provoke condensation of the water vapour reach specific water yields of 1–4 L kW−1 h−1 but their application is strongly dependent on atmospheric conditions. A specific water yield of 0.1–1 L kW−1 h−1 is commonly achieved for an ad/absorption–desorption cycle with a desiccant material. Depending on climate conditions, either passive systems with desiccants or active cooling of condensation surfaces is energy wise the optimum choice. The intrinsic energy requirements of atmospheric water harvesting are more than hundred times larger than seawater desalination. Fundamentally new concepts are needed to make atmospheric water an affordable fresh water source.

Graphical abstract: Energy performance and climate dependency of technologies for fresh water production from atmospheric water vapour

This article is Open Access



Please wait while we load your content…


Something went wrong. Try again?

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/ew/~3/l8kb5tT75Q8/D0EW00128G

Post collegati

26/06/2020 COVID-19: RESPONDING TO THE NEXT PANDEMIC, STATES SHOULD ACT FAST AND COMPLY WITH HUMAN RIGHTS

Redazione

WORK-BASED LEARNING EXPERIENCE LEADS TO DREAM JOB FOR APPLETON

Redazione

BARRIERS TO HANDPUMP SERVICEABILITY IN MALAWI: LIFE-CYCLE COSTING FOR SUSTAINABLE SERVICE DELIVERY

Redazione

ENERGY PERFORMANCE AND CLIMATE DEPENDENCY OF TECHNOLOGIES FOR FRESH WATER PRODUCTION FROM ATMOSPHERIC WATER VAPOUR

Redazione

26 GIU 2020 – CENTRALE DEL LATTE, PALAZZO VECCHIO RINGRAZIA CAMPINOTI E PETRETTO PER L’OTTIMO LAVORO SVOLTO

Redazione

ONDERTEKENING BESTUURSAKKOORD COMPENSATIEPAKKET ZEELAND EN VLISSINGEN

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More