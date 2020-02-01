(AGENPARL) – Australian, sab 01 febbraio 2020

This content is under review. The energy function transferred to the Department of Industry, Science, Energy and Resources as a result of the Administrative Arrangements Order made on 5 December 2019 with effect from 1 February 2020.

The government is taking action to deliver a reliable, secure and affordable energy system by:

delivering reforms to put downward pressure on electricity and gas prices

ensuring our markets are well-regulated and transparent

encouraging new reliable supply and technology

supporting the security of domestic and international supply chains for electricity, gas and liquid fuel

investing in new ways to make our energy system cleaner and more efficient

improving the energy efficiency of our products, homes and commercial buildings

compiling and publishing energy data to support sound policy and investment decisions

Our role

Our department:

develops and coordinates energy and energy efficiency policy across government

administers energy and energy efficiency policies, programs and regulations

engages with stakeholder groups and the community on energy and energy efficiency issues

participates in international forums to support effective action on energy and energy efficiency

supports businesses and households to take action to reduce energy use and costs

Our energy policies, programs and tools

The Energy policy blueprint—a fair deal on energy sets out the objectives and policies to ensure a better energy future for Australia. The 3 pillars of this policy are: reliable, secure and affordable energy supply; putting consumers first, and meeting our international commitments.

Energy programs include the Business Energy Advice Program, Underwriting New Generation Investments Program, Energy Efficiency Communities Program and the Regional and Remote Communities Program

Energy data includes the annual Australian Energy Statistics and the monthly Australian Petroleum Statistics

Advice for householders on how to manage energy use and costs

Advice for businesses on how to manage energy use and costs

See Energy.gov.au for the government’s energy priorities and information for households and businesses.

Energy councils and committees

We provide secretariat support to the Council of Australian Governments (COAG) Energy Council.

Our energy agencies

Our portfolio includes these energy agencies and organisations:

The Australian Renewable Energy Agency aims to make renewable energy solutions more affordable and increase the supply of renewable energy in Australia through various programs and projects.

The Clean Energy Regulator administers schemes to reduce carbon emissions and increase clean energy use. These include the National Greenhouse and Energy Reporting scheme, the Carbon Farming Initiative, and the Renewable Energy Target.

The Clean Energy Finance Corporation finances cleaner power solutions, including large and small-scale solar, wind and bioenergy. It also invests in more energy efficient property, vehicles, infrastructure and industry.

Energy policy coordination

We work closely with these agencies and energy market bodies:

Department of Agriculture, Water and the Environment (DAWE)

Australian Energy Market Commission (AEMC)

Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO)

Australian Energy Regulator (AER)

The energy market bodies oversee Australia’s National Energy Market (NEM), one of the largest interconnected power systems in the world. They also have responsibilities for the National (east, north and west) Gas Markets.

