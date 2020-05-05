ENERGY HARVESTING DEVICE RUNS ON SHADOWS

(AGENPARL) – CAMBRIDGE (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 05 maggio 2020

Scientists have invented a device that can harvest energy from shadows. It could be used to generate energy in places where solar cells are ineffective, including inside the home or office.

Shadows are everywhere, and this is a problem for the solar energy industry. On solar farms, panels are spaced and inclined to receive maximum sunlight and to prevent one panel from shading another. This limits the amount of power that can be generated in an area. Solar cell efficiencies also degrade significantly under indoor illumination where shadows are commonplace.

Now, Swee Ching Tan and colleagues from the National University of Singapore have developed a simple device that can harvest energy when considerably shaded. ‘To make this device is much cheaper and easier than silicon solar cells,’ says Tan. ‘[Our device] only needs a piece of silicon substrate coated with a thin piece of [gold] metal film.’ It could be used to boost power generation on solar farms, as well as indoors, as the device is sensitive to shadows cast even by low light intensities. Tan says that the shadows cast by a dining room table, for example, could be used to charge a mobile phone.

The team showed that optical illumination contrasts create work function contrasts on metal films coated on a semiconductor, in this case silicon. Tan explains that due to this work function contrast ‘electrons can flow from the light region into the dark region as they are being generated in the silicon substrate’. Connecting this generator with an external circuit converts the flow of electrons into electrical power.

Experiments showed that the device is sensitive to where the electrodes sit in relation to the shadow edge and the transparency of the metal film. In 50% shadow it can generate a power density of 0.14μW/cm2 under indoor conditions (0.0001 sun illumination), twice that of a commercial silicon solar cell.

However, photovoltatic expert Anita Ho-Baillie from the University of Sydney in Australia urges caution when making these comparisons. ‘Commercial silicon cells are designed for respectable power generation and deliver a reasonable amount of current’ she says, ‘the efficiency [of the shadow effect generator] is actually really low – 0.14μW/cm2 under 0.0001Sun corresponds to a 0.000014% power conversion efficiency.’

Whilst the power generated may not be as high as solar cells under full illumination, Tan has high hopes for the device. He wants to make it even cheaper by using a tungsten film and is planning surface modifications to boost performance. And ultimately he wants to inspire others to think about shadows as an untapped energy source rather than a problem.

