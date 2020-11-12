giovedì, Novembre 12, 2020
ENERGY DEPARTMENT RELEASES ITS HYDROGEN PROGRAM PLAN

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), gio 12 novembre 2020

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) released its Hydrogen Program Plan to provide a strategic framework for the Department’s hydrogen research, development, and demonstration (RD&D) activities.

The DOE Hydrogen Program is a coordinated Departmental effort to advance the affordable production, transport, storage, and use of hydrogen across different sectors of the economy.  The Plan involves participation from the Offices of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy, Fossil Energy, Nuclear Energy, Electricity, Science, and the Advanced Research Projects Agency–Energy.

“Hydrogen is an exciting fuel source that has the potential to integrate our nation’s energy resources, but to fully recognize its potential across the economy, we need to lower costs and see a significant increase in hydrogen supply and demand,” said U.S. Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette. “This administration is excited by the Department-wide efforts and collaborations outlined in this Plan that will address these issues and help secure hydrogen as an option in the nation’s energy future.”

The Plan serves as the overarching document to set the strategic direction of the Hydrogen Program, and to complement the technical and programmatic multi-year plans from each DOE Office engaging in hydrogen RD&D activities.

“For decades, DOE has supported the development of technologies to complement the production of hydrogen fuel from our traditional sources,” noted Deputy Secretary of Energy Mark W. Menezes. “The RD&D activities outlined in the Plan will contribute to this important DOE-wide effort to support our all-of-the-above energy strategy.”

The Hydrogen Program Plan reinforces DOE’s commitment to develop the technologies that can enable hydrogen expansion in the United States, and highlights the importance of collaboration both within DOE and with stakeholders in industry, academia, and the states to achieve that goal.

Learn more about the DOE Hydrogen Program Plan.

0https://www.hydrogen.energy.gov/pdfs/hydrogen-program-plan-2020.pdf’>https://www.hydrogen.energy.gov/pdfs/hydrogen-program-plan-2020.pdf

Fonte/Source: https://www.energy.gov/articles/energy-department-releases-its-hydrogen-program-plan

