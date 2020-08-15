ENDING THE TRIPLE PANDEMIC: ADVANCING RACIAL EQUITY BY PROMOTING HEALTH, ECONOMIC OPPORTUNITY AND CRIMINAL JUSTICE REFORM

(AGENPARL) – BETHESDA (MARYLAND), sab 15 agosto 2020 Source: Dialogue4Health. Published: 7/30/2020.

This one-hour, 27-minute Congressional briefing features presenters from Trust for America’s Health, American Public Health Association, NAACP, the National Black Nurses Association, the National Collaborative for Health Equity, and the National Medical Association, who discuss the disproportionate health and economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Black community and other communities of color, and how structural racism drives systemic inequities in health, the economy, and criminal justice.

(Video or Multimedia)

Fonte/Source: https://disasterinfo.nlm.nih.gov/search/id:23420