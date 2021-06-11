(AGENPARL) – BRUSSELS, BELGIUM ven 11 giugno 2021

Almost one child in ten, in the world, is in child labour, many in activities that pose a constant risk or are detrimental to their health. The situation has been worsened with the COVID pandemic: while many schools moved to distant learning, almost half of the world has no access to the internet, leaving students even further behind. Deteriorating living and working standards, exacerbated by the pandemic, drive many of these children into even more dire situations.

Fonte/Source: https://www.eesc.europa.eu/en/news-media/news/end-child-labour-world-day-against-child-labour-12th-june