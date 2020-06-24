mercoledì, Giugno 24, 2020
ENCAPSULATION OF FE NANOPARTICLES INTO AN N-DOPED CARBON NANOTUBE/NANOSHEET INTEGRATED HIERARCHICAL ARCHITECTURE AS AN EFFICIENT AND ULTRASTABLE ELECTROCATALYST FOR THE OXYGEN REDUCTION REACTION

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 24 giugno 2020

Nanoscale, 2020, Advance Article
DOI: 10.1039/D0NR02618B, Paper
Xiaoge Li, Lu Ni, Jinhua Zhou, Lin Xu, Chunliang Lu, Gaixiu Yang, Weiping Ding, Wenhua Hou
A one-step strategy for the construction of a nanotube/nanosheet integrated hierarchical architecture (Fe–N–C), as an efficient ORR electrocatalyst and MFC electrode material.
To cite this article before page numbers are assigned, use the DOI form of citation above.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry


Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/NR/~3/B99MNAwjXwI/D0NR02618B

