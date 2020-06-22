lunedì, Giugno 22, 2020
ENCAPSULATION OF [BMIM+][TF2N-] IN DIFFERENT ZIF-8 METAL ANALOGUES AND EVALUATION OF THEIR CO2 SELECTIVITY OVER CH4 AND N2 USING MOLECULAR SIMULATION

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 22 giugno 2020

Mol. Syst. Des. Eng., 2020, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D0ME00021C, Paper
Panagiotis Krokidas, Amro M. O. Mohamed, Ioannis G. Economou
Zeolitic-imidazolate frameworks (ZIFs), a subfamily of metal-organic frameworks (MOFs) are considered as candidates for the development of energy-efficient and high-performing gas separation processes based on nanoporous materials. A recently reported…
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry

Fonte/Source: http://pubs.rsc.org/en/Content/ArticleLanding/2020/ME/D0ME00021C

