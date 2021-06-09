(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 09 giugno 2021

Mol. Syst. Des. Eng., 2021, Accepted Manuscript

DOI: 10.1039/D0ME00173B, Paper

Fatemeh Mahmoudi, Mehdi Shahraki

Chemical warfare agents (CWAs) such as sarin are still available and their toxicity is a real danger. This study aims at investigating the ability of heptakis(2,3,6-tri-O-methyl)-β-cyclodextrin (M-β-CD) to trap and…

