lunedì, Febbraio 8, 2021
STATEMENT ON THE DEATH OF SECRETARY GEORGE SHULTZ

STATEMENT ON THE DEATH OF SECRETARY GEORGE SHULTZ

Agenparl

EMPTY CHURCHES

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) -NEW YORK CITY & OXFORD, lun 08 febbraio 2021

Preface: Robert M. McElroy, Bishop of San Diego

Chapter 1: Introduction: An Interdisciplinary Analysis of Non-Affiliation
Jan E. Stets, University of California, Riverside

WHO ARE THEY?
Chapter 2: The Many Meanings of Non-Affiliation
Nancy Ammerman, Boston University

Chapter 3: The Many Meanings of the Secular
Joseph O. Baker, East Tennessee State University

Chapter 4: Lapsed Catholics and Other Religious Non-Affiliates
Carol Ann MacGregor and Ashlyn Haycook, Loyola University New Orleans

Chapter 5: Affiliates and Non-Affiliates in Later Life
Vern Bengtson, University of Southern California, and Gabrielle Gonzales, Camille Endacott, and Samantha Copping Kang, University of California, Santa Barbara

WHERE DO THEY COME FROM?
Chapter 6: Developmental Views on Youth Religious Non-Affiliation
Sam A. Hardy, Brigham Young University and Gregory S. Longo, Eastern University

Chapter 7: Religious Non-Affiliation: Expelled by the Right
William V. Trollinger, University of Dayton

Chapter 8: The Transformation of Religion: Drawn by the Left
Matthew S. Hedstrom, University of Virginia

WHAT ARE SOME CONSEQUENCES?
Chapter 9: Non-religiosity, Secularism, and Civil Society
David E. Campbell, University of Notre Dame

Chapter 10: Religious Non-Affiliation and Objections of Conscience
Bernard G. Prusak, King’s College

ADDRESSING THE CHALLENGE
Chapter 11: Reports from Faith Community Leaders in the South
Elizabeth Kirkland Cahill

Chapter 12: Cultivating Faith in Young Adults
Kerry A. Robinson, Leadership Roundtable

Chapter 13: Understanding and Responding to Non-Affiliation
James L. Heft, University of Southern California

Epilogue:
Jan E. Stets, University of California, Riverside and James L. Heft, University of Southern California

Notes

Index

Fonte/Source: https://global.oup.com/academic/product/empty-churches-9780197529317?cc=us&lang=en

Redazione

Redazione

Redazione

Redazione

Redazione

Redazione

