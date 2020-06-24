EMPLOYMENT WEAKENED AND UNEMPLOYMENT GREW IN MAY COMPARED TO TWELVE MONTHS AGO

(AGENPARL) – HELSINKI (FINLAND), mer 24 giugno 2020
Published: 24 June 2020
According to Statistics Finland’s Labour
Force Survey, the number of employed people was 96,000 lower in May
2020 than one year ago. There were 46,000 more unemployed than in
May 2019. The number of persons in disguised unemployment in the
inactive population was 67,000 higher than one year earlier. The
trend of the employment rate was 72.6 per cent and the trend of the
unemployment rate was 6.8 per cent.
Employment rate and trend of employment rate
2010/05–2020/05, persons aged 15–64
Employment and unemployment vary quite considerably by month and
the change from the observation of the previous month mainly
describes the seasonal aspect rather than the trend in development.
Thus, the latest statistical data are compared to the corresponding
period of the year before. By contrast, the figures of the trend
series that are adjusted for seasonal and random variation are
mutually comparable and phenomena associated with long-term
development and cyclical changes are thus more easily observable
from the trend of the time series.
The trend usually changes somewhat when the data of the
following month are included in the time series. This preliminary
nature of trend figures should be considered when making
conclusions. Due to the coronavirus, much untypical variation is
expected in the time series in spring and summer 2020. This may be
reflected in bigger revisions to seasonally adjusted figures than
usual. The figures reported in this release are not
adjusted for seasonal variation unless separately
mentioned that they concern the trend. Find out more about the
trend here .
The trend of the employment rate was 72.6 per
cent in May and the trend of the unemployment rate
was 6.8 per cent.
In May 2020, the number of employed persons was
2,491,000 (margin of error ±36,000), which was 96,000 lower than a
year earlier. There were 46,000 fewer employed men and 50,000 fewer
employed women than in May 2019.
In May 2020, the employment rate , that is, the
proportion of the employed among persons aged 15 to 64, stood at
70.4 per cent, having been 73.1 per cent one year earlier. From the
previous year’s May, the employment rate of men aged 15 to 64
fell by 2.8 percentage points to 71.5 per cent and that of women by
2.5 percentage points to 69.3 per cent.
According to Statistics Finland’s Labour Force Survey, there
were 295,000 unemployed (margin of error ±24,000)
in May 2020, i.e. 46,000 more than one year earlier. The number of
unemployed men was 159,000 and that of women 137,000.
The unemployment rate was 10.6 per cent in May,
having been 8.8 per cent in the year before. From last year’s
May, men’s unemployment rate rose by 1.9 percentage points to
10.9 per cent and women’s by 1.8 percentage points to 10.3
per cent.
In May, there were a total of 608,000 young people aged
15 to 24 . Of them, 220,000 were employed and 140,000
unemployed. Thus, the number of young people in the active
population, i.e. the employed and unemployed in total, was 360,000.
In May, the unemployment rate for young people aged 15 to 24, that
is, the proportion of the unemployed among the labour force, stood
at 39.0 per cent, which was 9.5 percentage points higher than one
year previously. The trend of the unemployment rate among young
people was 18.4 per cent. The share of unemployed young people aged
15 to 24 among the population in the same age group was 23.1 per
cent.
There were 1,348,000 persons in the inactive
population in May 2020, which was 59,000 more than one
year earlier. Of the inactive population, 162,000 persons were in
disguised
unemployment , which was 67,000 more than in May 2019.
Changes in employment 2019/05 – 2020/05
according to Statistics Finland’s Labour Force Survey,
population aged 15 to 74
|Year/Month
|Change
|2019/05
|2020/05
|2019/05 – 2020/05
|1000 persons
|Per cent, %
|Population total
|4 125
|4 134
|0,2
|Active population total
|2 835
|2 786
|–1,7
|Employed
|2 587
|2 491
|–3,7
|– employees
|2 243
|2 153
|–4,0
|– self-employed persons and unpaid
family workers
|344
|338
|–1,8
|Unemployed
|249
|295
|18,7
|Inactive population
|1 289
|1 348
|4,6
|– persons in disguised
unemployment
|95
|162
|71,2
|Per cent, %
|Percentage points
|Employment rate, persons aged
15–64
|73,1
|70,4
|–2,7
|Unemployment rate
|8,8
|10,6
|1,8
|Activity rate
|68,7
|67,4
|–1,3
|Unrounded figures are used in the
Change column.
The data comply with the ILO/EU definition.
Employment Service Statistics of the Ministry of Economic Affairs
and Employment
At the end of May 2020, there were altogether 433,000 persons
registered in accordance with the Employment Office Regulations as
unemployed job seekers at the employment and economic
development offices. The number of unemployed job seekers
was 206,000 higher than in May last year.
Unemployment rose in May from the corresponding period last year
in the areas of all Centres for Economic Development, Transport and
the Environment: most in Uusimaa (118%), Ostrobothnia (109%) and
South Ostrobothnia (103%). The number of unemployed job seekers
grew least in Kainuu (53%), North Karelia (53%), Southeast Finland
(63%), Central Finland (65%) and South Savo (66%). At the end of
May, the number of fully laid off persons registered at the
employment and economic development offices was 158,000, which was
150,000 more than twelve months earlier.
The number of persons engaged in services included in the
activation rate totalled 106,000 at the end of May, which was
18,000 fewer than in May of the year before. Altogether, 3.8 per
cent of the labour force was covered by labour market policy
services.
There were 56,000 unemployed job seekers aged under 25
registered at the employment and economic development offices.
Their number was 28,000 higher than in last year’s May. During May,
45,000 new vacancies were reported to the employment and economic
development offices, which was 21,000 fewer than in May 2019.
Changes 2019/05–2020/05 according to the
Employment Service Statistics of the Ministry of Economic Affairs
and Employment
|Year/Month
|Change
|2019/05
|2020/05
|2019/05 – 2020/05
|1000 persons
|Per cent, %
|Unemployed job seekers
|227
|433
|91,0
|– unemployed over a year
|62
|70
|11,8
|Services, total
|124
|106
|–14,6
|– employed
|25
|21
|–15,6
|– in labour market training, in
training
|22
|24
|6,6
|– engaged in work/training
trials
|10
|5
|–52,3
|– as a job alternation substitute,
in rehabilitative work, self-motivated studies supported by
unemployment benefit
|66
|56
|–15,9
|New vacancies at employment and
economic development offices
|66
|45
|–31,6
|Unrounded figures are used in the
Change column.
Contact information for the Ministry of Economic Affairs and
Employment:
Petri Syvänen, tel. +358 29 504 8050,
Employment bulletin
Source: Labour force survey 2020, May. Statistics
Finland
Inquiries: Kirsi Toivonen 029 551 3535,
Tatu Leskinen 029 551 3285, <a
Director in charge: Jari Tarkoma
