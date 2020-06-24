EMPLOYMENT WEAKENED AND UNEMPLOYMENT GREW IN MAY COMPARED TO TWELVE MONTHS AGO

(AGENPARL) – HELSINKI (FINLAND), mer 24 giugno 2020

According to Statistics Finland’s Labour

Force Survey, the number of employed people was 96,000 lower in May

2020 than one year ago. There were 46,000 more unemployed than in

May 2019. The number of persons in disguised unemployment in the

inactive population was 67,000 higher than one year earlier. The

trend of the employment rate was 72.6 per cent and the trend of the

unemployment rate was 6.8 per cent.

Employment rate and trend of employment rate

2010/05–2020/05, persons aged 15–64

Employment and unemployment vary quite considerably by month and

the change from the observation of the previous month mainly

describes the seasonal aspect rather than the trend in development.

Thus, the latest statistical data are compared to the corresponding

period of the year before. By contrast, the figures of the trend

series that are adjusted for seasonal and random variation are

mutually comparable and phenomena associated with long-term

development and cyclical changes are thus more easily observable

from the trend of the time series.

The trend usually changes somewhat when the data of the

following month are included in the time series. This preliminary

nature of trend figures should be considered when making

conclusions. Due to the coronavirus, much untypical variation is

expected in the time series in spring and summer 2020. This may be

reflected in bigger revisions to seasonally adjusted figures than

usual. The figures reported in this release are not

adjusted for seasonal variation unless separately

mentioned that they concern the trend. Find out more about the

trend here .

The trend of the employment rate was 72.6 per

cent in May and the trend of the unemployment rate

was 6.8 per cent.

In May 2020, the number of employed persons was

2,491,000 (margin of error ±36,000), which was 96,000 lower than a

year earlier. There were 46,000 fewer employed men and 50,000 fewer

employed women than in May 2019.

In May 2020, the employment rate , that is, the

proportion of the employed among persons aged 15 to 64, stood at

70.4 per cent, having been 73.1 per cent one year earlier. From the

previous year’s May, the employment rate of men aged 15 to 64

fell by 2.8 percentage points to 71.5 per cent and that of women by

2.5 percentage points to 69.3 per cent.

According to Statistics Finland’s Labour Force Survey, there

were 295,000 unemployed (margin of error ±24,000)

in May 2020, i.e. 46,000 more than one year earlier. The number of

unemployed men was 159,000 and that of women 137,000.

The unemployment rate was 10.6 per cent in May,

having been 8.8 per cent in the year before. From last year’s

May, men’s unemployment rate rose by 1.9 percentage points to

10.9 per cent and women’s by 1.8 percentage points to 10.3

per cent.

In May, there were a total of 608,000 young people aged

15 to 24 . Of them, 220,000 were employed and 140,000

unemployed. Thus, the number of young people in the active

population, i.e. the employed and unemployed in total, was 360,000.

In May, the unemployment rate for young people aged 15 to 24, that

is, the proportion of the unemployed among the labour force, stood

at 39.0 per cent, which was 9.5 percentage points higher than one

year previously. The trend of the unemployment rate among young

people was 18.4 per cent. The share of unemployed young people aged

15 to 24 among the population in the same age group was 23.1 per

cent.

There were 1,348,000 persons in the inactive

population in May 2020, which was 59,000 more than one

year earlier. Of the inactive population, 162,000 persons were in

disguised

unemployment , which was 67,000 more than in May 2019.

Changes in employment 2019/05 – 2020/05

according to Statistics Finland’s Labour Force Survey,

population aged 15 to 74

Year/Month Change 2019/05 2020/05 2019/05 – 2020/05 1000 persons Per cent, % Population total 4 125 4 134 0,2 Active population total 2 835 2 786 –1,7 Employed 2 587 2 491 –3,7 – employees 2 243 2 153 –4,0 – self-employed persons and unpaid

family workers 344 338 –1,8 Unemployed 249 295 18,7 Inactive population 1 289 1 348 4,6 – persons in disguised

unemployment 95 162 71,2 Per cent, % Percentage points Employment rate, persons aged

15–64 73,1 70,4 –2,7 Unemployment rate 8,8 10,6 1,8 Activity rate 68,7 67,4 –1,3 Unrounded figures are used in the

Change column.

The data comply with the ILO/EU definition.

Employment Service Statistics of the Ministry of Economic Affairs

and Employment

At the end of May 2020, there were altogether 433,000 persons

registered in accordance with the Employment Office Regulations as

unemployed job seekers at the employment and economic

development offices. The number of unemployed job seekers

was 206,000 higher than in May last year.

Unemployment rose in May from the corresponding period last year

in the areas of all Centres for Economic Development, Transport and

the Environment: most in Uusimaa (118%), Ostrobothnia (109%) and

South Ostrobothnia (103%). The number of unemployed job seekers

grew least in Kainuu (53%), North Karelia (53%), Southeast Finland

(63%), Central Finland (65%) and South Savo (66%). At the end of

May, the number of fully laid off persons registered at the

employment and economic development offices was 158,000, which was

150,000 more than twelve months earlier.

The number of persons engaged in services included in the

activation rate totalled 106,000 at the end of May, which was

18,000 fewer than in May of the year before. Altogether, 3.8 per

cent of the labour force was covered by labour market policy

services.

There were 56,000 unemployed job seekers aged under 25

registered at the employment and economic development offices.

Their number was 28,000 higher than in last year’s May. During May,

45,000 new vacancies were reported to the employment and economic

development offices, which was 21,000 fewer than in May 2019.

Changes 2019/05–2020/05 according to the

Employment Service Statistics of the Ministry of Economic Affairs

and Employment

Year/Month Change 2019/05 2020/05 2019/05 – 2020/05 1000 persons Per cent, % Unemployed job seekers 227 433 91,0 – unemployed over a year 62 70 11,8 Services, total 124 106 –14,6 – employed 25 21 –15,6 – in labour market training, in

training 22 24 6,6 – engaged in work/training

trials 10 5 –52,3 – as a job alternation substitute,

in rehabilitative work, self-motivated studies supported by

unemployment benefit 66 56 –15,9 New vacancies at employment and

economic development offices 66 45 –31,6 Unrounded figures are used in the

Change column.

Contact information for the Ministry of Economic Affairs and

Employment:

Petri Syvänen, tel. +358 29 504 8050,

Employment bulletin

Source: Labour force survey 2020, May. Statistics Finland

Finland

Inquiries: Kirsi Toivonen 029 551 3535,

Tatu Leskinen 029 551 3285, <a

Director in charge: Jari Tarkoma

