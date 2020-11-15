(AGENPARL) – TACOMA (WASHINGTON), dom 15 novembre 2020

Wed, 16 Dec 2020 – 2pm

This course will provide you with a basic understanding of employment laws and regulations. It will look at what you need to know to avoid legal and practical issues and to meet your obligations to your employer. The course can also assist individuals who are interested in the subject or entering into a supervisory role.

Topics Covered:

“At Will” vs. “Just For Cause” Employment Doctrine

Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA)

Title VII Civil Rights Act of 1964

Washington State Discrimination Law (WSDL)

Age Discrimination in Employment Act (ADEA)

Immigration & Naturalization Act

Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA)

Washington State Paid Sick Leave

Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) Audience: All new (or aspiring) supervisors and managers or those needing a refresher

This course is intended for faculty and staff members.

Facilitators: Erin Ruff, Human Resources manager, and Donelle Pearson, Human Resource manager

Fonte/Source: https://www.pugetsound.edu/news-and-events/events-calendar/details/employment-law-basics/2020-12-16/