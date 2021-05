(AGENPARL) – HELSINKI (FINLAND), mar 25 maggio 2021 According to Statistics Finlands Labour Force Survey, the number of employed people was 29,000 higher in April 2021 than one year ago. There were 30,000 more unemployed persons than in April 2020. The trend of the employment rate was 71.3 per cent and the trend of the unemployment rate was 7.6 per cent.

