EMPLOYMENT CONTINUED TO GROW IN 2019

Published: 7 May 2020

According to Statistics Finland’s Labour Force

Survey, the employment rate for the population aged 15 to 64 was

72.6 per cent in 2019. Men’s employment rate was 73.3 per

cent and women’s 71.8 per cent. Men’s employment rate grew by

0.6 percentage points and women’s by 1.2 percentage points compared

to 2018. These data derive from Statistics Finland’s annual

review Labour Force Survey 2019, time series data 2010 to 2019.

Employment rates by sex in 1995–2019,

persons aged 15 to 64, %

Growth in employment continued more subdued than in the previous

year. In 2019, the average number of employed persons aged 15 to 74

in Finland was 2,566,000, which was 26,000 more than in 2018. The

number of employed persons increased for the fourth year in

succession. There were 10,000 more employed men and 16,000 more

employed women than in 2018. The number of employees grew by 16,000

and that of self-employed persons by 11,000. The employment rate

grew in all age groups.

In 2019, the number of employees in full-time work was nearly

the same as in 2018 and that of employees working part-time was

12,000 higher. The share of employees working part-time was biggest

in retail trade (excl. sale of motor vehicles). Forty-four per cent

of all employees in the industry worked part-time.

In 2019, the average number of unemployed persons was 184,000,

which was 18,000 fewer than in the previous year. The unemployment

rate among persons aged 15 to 74 was, on the average, 6.7 per cent

in 2019, having been 7.4 per cent in 2018. The unemployment rate of

men fell to 7.2 per cent and that of women to 6.2 per cent.

The number of persons in disguised unemployment decreased by

14,000 from 2018. In 2019, there were 114,000 working-age persons

aged 15 to 74 classified as being in disguised unemployment, who

would and could have accepted work, but had not looked for it

actively.

Unemployed persons and persons in disguised

unemployment in 2005 to 2019, persons aged 15 to 74

In 2019, there were 1,378,000 persons in the inactive

population, i.e. 33 per cent of the population aged 15 to 74. The

number was 4,000 lower than in 2018. The number of persons in the

inactive population decreased most in the 55 to 64 age group, by

9,000 persons.

