EMPLOYMENT CONTINUED TO GROW IN 2019

Published: 7 May 2020
According to Statistics Finland’s Labour Force
Survey, the employment rate for the population aged 15 to 64 was
72.6 per cent in 2019. Men’s employment rate was 73.3 per
cent and women’s 71.8 per cent. Men’s employment rate grew by
0.6 percentage points and women’s by 1.2 percentage points compared
to 2018. These data derive from Statistics Finland’s annual
review Labour Force Survey 2019, time series data 2010 to 2019.
Employment rates by sex in 1995–2019,
persons aged 15 to 64, %
Growth in employment continued more subdued than in the previous
year. In 2019, the average number of employed persons aged 15 to 74
in Finland was 2,566,000, which was 26,000 more than in 2018. The
number of employed persons increased for the fourth year in
succession. There were 10,000 more employed men and 16,000 more
employed women than in 2018. The number of employees grew by 16,000
and that of self-employed persons by 11,000. The employment rate
grew in all age groups.
In 2019, the number of employees in full-time work was nearly
the same as in 2018 and that of employees working part-time was
12,000 higher. The share of employees working part-time was biggest
in retail trade (excl. sale of motor vehicles). Forty-four per cent
of all employees in the industry worked part-time.
In 2019, the average number of unemployed persons was 184,000,
which was 18,000 fewer than in the previous year. The unemployment
rate among persons aged 15 to 74 was, on the average, 6.7 per cent
in 2019, having been 7.4 per cent in 2018. The unemployment rate of
men fell to 7.2 per cent and that of women to 6.2 per cent.
The number of persons in disguised unemployment decreased by
14,000 from 2018. In 2019, there were 114,000 working-age persons
aged 15 to 74 classified as being in disguised unemployment, who
would and could have accepted work, but had not looked for it
actively.
Unemployed persons and persons in disguised
unemployment in 2005 to 2019, persons aged 15 to 74
In 2019, there were 1,378,000 persons in the inactive
population, i.e. 33 per cent of the population aged 15 to 74. The
number was 4,000 lower than in 2018. The number of persons in the
inactive population decreased most in the 55 to 64 age group, by
9,000 persons.
Source: Labour Force Survey 2019. Statistics
Finland
Appendix tables
- Appendix table 1. Population aged 15-74 by labour force status and sex in 2010 – 2019 (7.5.2020)
- Appendix table 2. Active population by age and sex in 2010 – 2019 (7.5.2020)
- Appendix table 3. Activity rates by age and sex in 2010 – 2019 (7.5.2020)
- Appendix table 4. Inactive population by age and sex in 2010 – 2019 (7.5.2020)
- Appendix table 5. Employed persons by age and sex in 2010 – 2019 (7.5.2020)
- Appendix table 6. Employment rates by age and sex in 2010 – 2019 (7.5.2020)
- Appendix table 7. Employed persons aged 15-64 and employment rates by Regional State Administrative Agencies (AVI) in 2015 – 2019 (7.5.2020)
- Appendix table 8. Employed persons aged 15-74 by socio-economic group and sex in 2010 – 2019 (7.5.2020)
- Appendix table 9. Employed persons aged 15-74 by educational level and sex in 2010 – 2019 (7.5.2020)
- Appendix table 10. Employed persons aged 15-74 by industry (TOL 2008) and sex in 2015 – 2019 (7.5.2020)
- Appendix table 11. Employees and self-employed persons aged 15-74 by industry (TOL 2008) in 2015 – 2019 (7.5.2020)
- Appendix table 12. Employed persons aged 15-74 by employer sector and industry (TOL 2008) in 2015 – 2019 (7.5.2020)
- Appendix table 13. Employees aged 15-74 by employer sector and sex in 2010 – 2019 (7.5.2020)
- Appendix table 14. Part-time employed persons by age and sex in 2010 – 2019 (7.5.2020)
- Appendix table 15. Part-time employed persons aged 15-74 by industry (TOL 2008) in 2015 – 2019 (7.5.2020)
- Appendix table 16. Employees aged 15-74 by type of employment relationship and sex in 2010 – 2019 (7.5.2020)
- Appendix table 17. Employees aged 15-74 by type of employment relationship and sex in 2010 – 2019, % (7.5.2020)
- Appendix table 18. Hours actually worked, including hours worked at secondary jobs, of employed persons aged 15-74 by industry (TOL 2008) in 2015 – 2019 (7.5.2020)
- Appendix table 19. Hours actually worked, including hours worked at secondary jobs, of employees aged 15-74 by industry (TOL 2008) in 2015 – 2019 (7.5.2020)
- Appendix table 20. Annual hours actually worked per employed by employer sector and industry (TOL 2008) in 2015 – 2019 (7.5.2020)
- Appendix table 21. Annual hours actually worked per employee by employer sector and industry (TOL 2008) in 2015 – 2019 (7.5.2020)
- Appendix table 22. Unemployed persons by age and sex in 2010 – 2019 (7.5.2020)
- Appendix table 23. Unemployment rates by age and sex in 2010 – 2019 (7.5.2020)
- Appendix table 24. Unemployed persons aged 15-74 and unemployment rates by Regional State Administrative Agencies (AVI) in 2015 – 2019 (7.5.2020)
- Appendix table 25. Unemployment rates by educational level and sex in 2010 – 2019, persons aged 15-74 (7.5.2020)
- Appendix table 26. Population aged 15-74 by labour force status, age and sex in 2019 (7.5.2020)
- Appendix table 27. Population aged 15-74 by labour force status, age and sex in 2019, % (7.5.2020)
- Appendix table 28. Population aged 15-64 by labour force status and region in 2019 (7.5.2020)
- Appendix table 29. Employed persons aged 15-74 by status in employment, age and sex in 2019 (7.5.2020)
- Appendix table 30. Employed persons aged 15-74 by industry (TOL 2008) and sex in 2019 (7.5.2020)
- Appendix table 31. Employed persons aged 15-64 by industry (TOL 2008) and age in 2019 (7.5.2020)
- Appendix table 32. Employed persons aged 15-74 by employer sector and industry (TOL 2008) in 2019 (7.5.2020)
- Appendix table 33. Employed persons aged 15-74 by industry (TOL 2008) and Regional State Administrative Agencies (AVI) in 2019 (7.5.2020)
- Appendix table 34. Employed persons aged 15-74 by occupation (Occupational Classification 2010) and sex in 2019 (7.5.2020)
- Appendix table 35. Employees aged 15-74 by socio-economic group and sex in 2019 (7.5.2020)
- Appendix table 36. Employed persons aged 15-74 having worked at secondary jobs during the survey week by industry (TOL 2008) of main job in 2019 (7.5.2020)
- Appendix table 37. Employees aged 15-74 having paid overtime during the survey week and the proportion of them of all employees by industry (TOL 2008) in 2019 (7.5.2020)
- Appendix table 38. Employees aged 15-74 in permanent and temporary (fixed-term) work by industry (TOL 2008) in 2019 (7.5.2020)
- Appendix table 39. Employees aged 15-74 in permanent and temporary (fixed-term) work by employer sector and sex in 2019 (7.5.2020)
- Appendix table 40. Employees aged 15-74 in temporary (fixed-term) work by reason for temporary work and sex in 2019, % (7.5.2020)
- Appendix table 41. Full-time and part-time employees aged 15-74 by industry (TOL 2008) in 2019 (7.5.2020)
- Appendix table 42. Full-time and part-time employees aged 15-74 by employer sector and sex in 2019 (7.5.2020)
- Appendix table 43. Employees aged 15-74 by type of employment relationship, age and sex in 2019 (7.5.2020)
- Appendix table 44. Different types of employment relationships of employees whose present work has continued less than 12 months by age and sex in 2019, persons aged 15-64, % (7.5.2020)
- Appendix table 45. Employed persons aged 15-74 by usual weekly working hours in main job and industry (TOL 2008) in 2019 (7.5.2020)
- Appendix table 46. Employees aged 15-74 by usual weekly working hours in main job and industry (TOL 2008) in 2019 (7.5.2020)
- Appendix table 47. Average usual weekly working hours in main job of employed persons aged 15-74 in full-time and part-time work by socio-economic group and sex in 2019 (7.5.2020)
- Appendix table 48. Average usual weekly working hours in main job of employees aged 15-74 by socio-economic group and employer sector in 2019 (7.5.2020)
Updated 7.5.2020
