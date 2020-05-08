venerdì, Maggio 8, 2020
Agenparl

EMPLOYMENT CONTINUED TO GROW IN 2019

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – HELSINKI (FINLAND), ven 08 maggio 2020

Published: 7 May 2020

According to Statistics Finland’s Labour Force
Survey, the employment rate for the population aged 15 to 64 was
72.6 per cent in 2019. Men’s employment rate was 73.3 per
cent and women’s 71.8 per cent. Men’s employment rate grew by
0.6 percentage points and women’s by 1.2 percentage points compared
to 2018. These data derive from Statistics Finland’s annual
review Labour Force Survey 2019, time series data 2010 to 2019.

Employment rates by sex in 1995–2019,
persons aged 15 to 64, %

Employment rates by sex in 1995–2019, persons aged 15 to 64, %

Growth in employment continued more subdued than in the previous
year. In 2019, the average number of employed persons aged 15 to 74
in Finland was 2,566,000, which was 26,000 more than in 2018. The
number of employed persons increased for the fourth year in
succession. There were 10,000 more employed men and 16,000 more
employed women than in 2018. The number of employees grew by 16,000
and that of self-employed persons by 11,000. The employment rate
grew in all age groups.

In 2019, the number of employees in full-time work was nearly
the same as in 2018 and that of employees working part-time was
12,000 higher. The share of employees working part-time was biggest
in retail trade (excl. sale of motor vehicles). Forty-four per cent
of all employees in the industry worked part-time.

In 2019, the average number of unemployed persons was 184,000,
which was 18,000 fewer than in the previous year. The unemployment
rate among persons aged 15 to 74 was, on the average, 6.7 per cent
in 2019, having been 7.4 per cent in 2018. The unemployment rate of
men fell to 7.2 per cent and that of women to 6.2 per cent.

The number of persons in disguised unemployment decreased by
14,000 from 2018. In 2019, there were 114,000 working-age persons
aged 15 to 74 classified as being in disguised unemployment, who
would and could have accepted work, but had not looked for it
actively.

Unemployed persons and persons in disguised
unemployment in 2005 to 2019, persons aged 15 to 74

Unemployed persons and persons in disguised unemployment in 2005 to 2019, persons aged 15 to 74

In 2019, there were 1,378,000 persons in the inactive
population, i.e. 33 per cent of the population aged 15 to 74. The
number was 4,000 lower than in 2018. The number of persons in the
inactive population decreased most in the 55 to 64 age group, by
9,000 persons.

Links

Labour
Force Survey tables in databases

Latest monthly release of the
Labour Force Survey .

Source: Labour Force Survey 2019. Statistics
Finland

Inquiries: Ulla Hannula
029 551 2924, Tatu Leskinen 029 551 3285,
<a

Director in charge: Jari Tarkoma

Publication in pdf-format (1.1 MB)

Reviews
Tables

Tables in databases

Appendix tables

Quality descriptions

Updated 7.5.2020

Referencing instructions:

Official Statistics of Finland (OSF):
Labour force survey [e-publication].
ISSN=1798-7857. Employment and unemployment 2019. Helsinki: Statistics Finland [referred: 8.5.2020].
Access method: http://www.stat.fi/til/tyti/2019/13/tyti_2019_13_2020-05-07_tie_001_en.html

0http://www.stat.fi/til/tyti/2019/13/tyti_2019_13_2020-05-07_en.pdf’>http://www.stat.fi/til/tyti/2019/13/tyti_2019_13_2020-05-07_en.pdf

Fonte/Source: http://www.stat.fi/til/tyti/2019/13/tyti_2019_13_2020-05-07_tie_001_en.html

