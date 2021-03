(AGENPARL) – NORGE, ven 19 marzo 2021 The register based statistics describe the level of employment among immigrants, divided by world regions and country of birth. The immigrant figures are compared to employment figures within the rest of the population. Occupation, industry and working hours are also included in the statistics.

Fonte/Source: https://www.ssb.no/en/arbeid-og-lonn/statistikker/innvregsys/aar