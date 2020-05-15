venerdì, Maggio 15, 2020
Breaking News

LIBIA: AUDIZIONE MINISTRO DI MAIO

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – QUESTION TIME SULLE MODALITà PER AFFRONTARE LA MANCANZA…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – AUDIZIONE DEL GARANTE PER LA PROTEZIONE DEI DATI…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – AUDIZIONE DELLA DOTT.SSA LAURA ARIA, DIRETTORE GENERALE PER…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – AUDIZIONE INFORMALE DELL’AMMINISTRATORE DELEGATO DI TRENITALIA S.P.A., INTERVENUTO…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – INFORMATIVA DEL MINISTRO PER LE POLITICHE GIOVANILI E…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – AUDIZIONE INFORMALE DEL MINISTRO DELLA DIFESA, INTERVENUTO IN…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – QUESTION TIME SULLE MODALITà PER GARANTIRE L’ASSUNZIONE DEI…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – COMUNICAZIONI DEL PRESIDENTE SULLA SENTENZA DEL TRIBUNALE COSTITUZIONALE…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – QUESTION TIME SUL REPERIMENTO DEI LAVORATORI PER GLI…

Agenparl

EMPLOYED PERSONS BY SECTOR OF ECONOMY, QUARTERS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – TALLINN (ESTONIA), ven 15 maggio 2020

Employed persons, thousands
2019 2020
1st quarter 2nd quarter 3rd quarter 4th quarter 1st quarter
Sectors of economy total 661.8 667.7 677.3 678.5 670.3
Primary sector 20.8 21.9 22.3 20.1 19.2
Secondary sector 194.7 187.0 193.8 195.3 189.1
Tertiary sector 446.3 458.8 461.1 463.1 462.0
 
Proportion (sectors of economy total=100), %
2019 2020
1st quarter 2nd quarter 3rd quarter 4th quarter 1st quarter
Sectors of economy total 100.0 100.0 100.0 100.0 100.0
Primary sector 3.1 3.3 3.3 3.0 2.9
Secondary sector 29.4 28.0 28.6 28.8 28.2
Tertiary sector 67.4 68.7 68.1 68.3 68.9

Data as XLS file
Source data in the statistical database: ML473

Fonte/Source: https://www.stat.ee/37205

Post collegati

ENGINEER IN ANALYTICAL CHEMISTRY (M/F)

Redazione

PHD STUDENT IN DEPOSITION AND ELECTRICAL CONDUCTION OF NANOPOROUS FILMS BY SOFT ASSEMBLING OF ATOMIC CLUSTERS (M/F)

Redazione

INACTIVE PERSONS AGED 15-74 BY REASON OF INACTIVITY, QUARTERS

Redazione

EMPLOYED PERSONS BY SECTOR OF ECONOMY, QUARTERS

Redazione

LABOUR STATUS OF POPULATION AGED 15-74, QUARTERS

Redazione

MUSEUMS

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More