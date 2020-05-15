EMPLOYED PERSONS BY SECTOR OF ECONOMY, QUARTERS

(AGENPARL) – TALLINN (ESTONIA), ven 15 maggio 2020
|Employed persons, thousands
|2019
|2020
|1st quarter
|2nd quarter
|3rd quarter
|4th quarter
|1st quarter
|Sectors of economy total
|661.8
|667.7
|677.3
|678.5
|670.3
|Primary sector
|20.8
|21.9
|22.3
|20.1
|19.2
|Secondary sector
|194.7
|187.0
|193.8
|195.3
|189.1
|Tertiary sector
|446.3
|458.8
|461.1
|463.1
|462.0
|Proportion (sectors of economy total=100), %
|2019
|2020
|1st quarter
|2nd quarter
|3rd quarter
|4th quarter
|1st quarter
|Sectors of economy total
|100.0
|100.0
|100.0
|100.0
|100.0
|Primary sector
|3.1
|3.3
|3.3
|3.0
|2.9
|Secondary sector
|29.4
|28.0
|28.6
|28.8
|28.2
|Tertiary sector
|67.4
|68.7
|68.1
|68.3
|68.9
Data as XLS file
Source data in the statistical database: ML473
Fonte/Source: https://www.stat.ee/37205