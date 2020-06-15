(AGENPARL) -NEW YORK CITY & OXFORD, lun 15 giugno 2020

“Hart is one of the new generation of historians beginning to shift scholarly discussion of empire away from polemics and lurid accounts of black operations. Public diplomacy comprised that crucial nexus between image management-so vital to the essential ideological work of all empire-and the private cultural sphere from which this democratic empire sprang.”–David J. Snyder, Passport

“This timely and important book fills an important gap in the historical literature of the history of U.S. foreign policy, and it provides a very good overview of the origins of U.S. public diplomacy….This book, a useful summary of the origins of public diplomacy, will probably be the standard one-volume study for years to come.”–James Siekmeier, Journal of American History

“Empire of Ideas is a major achievement that fundamentally recasts our understanding of the critical role public diplomacy played in mid-twentieth century American foreign relations. Its vividly written chapters, simultaneously expansive in their concerns yet full of telling narrative detail, will become the new starting point for future historical research on the operation of soft power in U.S. diplomacy.”–Mark Philip Bradley, The University of Chicago

“Based on exhaustive research in executive, legislative, and private archival records, Justin Hart’s book brings new sophistication to the history of U.S. public diplomacy during the crucial 1936-53 period. Empire of Ideas is key for understanding the struggles entailed in trying to sell the American Century to a global audience.”–Frank Costigliola, Roosevelt’s Lost Alliances: How Personal Politics Helped Start the Cold War

“Justin Hart’s Empire of Ideas is a fine, timely study of how the administrations of Franklin D. Roosevelt and Harry Truman sought to spread Americanization in an effort to convert the world rather than conquer it. Then, as now, when the United States needed to concern itself with the effectiveness of its public diplomacy, Americans at home engaged in a costly political battle over who defines the American image and how.”–Susan A. Brewer, author of Why America Fights: Patriotism and War Propaganda from the Philippines to Iraq

“Empire of Ideas tells a provocative story about the transformation of American foreign relations in the years surrounding World War II. While reexamining the role of public diplomacy and public opinion in shaping U.S. foreign policy, Hart does much more: he challenges fundamental assumptions about U.S. foreign relations writ large. With a brisk and absorbing narrative, Hart offers a compelling analysis that will leave scholars and students alike asking new questions about the connection between power and ideas.”–Kenneth Osgood, Colorado School of Mines

“Meticulously researched, well written and with great contemporary relevance, Justin Hart’s Empire of Ideas is an essential addition to the growing body of scholarship around U.S. public diplomacy…This book will be of great value to scholars, students, and anyone interested in the evolution of American foreign relations or the international history of propaganda.”–Nicholas J. Cull, author of The Cold War and the United States Information Agency: American Propa ganda and Public Diplomacy, 1945-1989

“[Hart] enlightens with well-researched information…[A] valuable contribution to the specialized literature.”–John Brown, American Diplomacy