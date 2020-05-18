EMISSIONS FROM ROAD CONSTRUCTION COULD BE HALVED USING TODAY’S TECHNOLOGY

(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), lun 18 maggio 2020 (Chalmers University of Technology) The construction sector accounts for a quarter of carbon dioxide emissions, in Sweden and globally. Researchers from Chalmers University of Technology and the University of Gothenburg studied the construction of an eight km stretch of road and calculated how emissions could be reduced now and by 2045, looking at everything from materials choice, production technology, supply chains and transport.

Fonte/Source: https://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2020-05/cuot-efr051620.php