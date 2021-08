(AGENPARL) – ven 13 agosto 2021 You are subscribed to Insights: Scholarly Work at The John W. Kluge Center Blog from the Library of Congress.

08/13/2021 11:48 AM EDT

Yu Ying-shih, considered by many to be the greatest Chinese historian of his time, passed away on August 1st at age 91 in his Princeton, New Jersey home. Yu was Gordon Wu ’58 Professor of Chinese Studies, Emeritus, at Princeton University. Born in Tianjin, China, he received his PhD from Harvard University in 1962. Over […]

