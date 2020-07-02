giovedì, Luglio 2, 2020
EMIM 2020 – VIRTUAL EDITION, 15TH EUROPEAN SOCIETY FOR MOLECULAR IMAGING MEETING

EMIM 2020 – VIRTUAL EDITION, 15TH EUROPEAN SOCIETY FOR MOLECULAR IMAGING MEETING

by Redazione

(AGENPARL) – BRUSSELS (BELGIUM), gio 02 luglio 2020 Not unexpected but with a heavy heart and much regret, the EMIM 2020 needs to go full virtual!

We are all aware that a virtual EMIM cannot substitute the face-to-face meeting but we are prepared for an alternative extraordinary virtual edition where you can present your work, learn more about state-of-the-art research in imaging science and industrial innovations, exchange ideas, enlarge your network, and foster collaborations.

It goes without saying that we can only provide you with the…

Fonte/Source: https://www.fens.org/News-Activities/Calendar/Meetings/2020/08/EMIM-2020—virtual-edition-15th-European-Society-for-Molecular-Imaging-Meeting/

