(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), dom 19 luglio 2020

We have located Emily RENNIE, a missing person we asked for help to find on Friday evening, July 17, 2020.

She is safe and sound.

We would like to thank the public and media for your help with this case.

To protect the privacy of Emily and her family, no further details can be released.

Case #CA/5200