EMERGING RESEARCHER MAKING WAVES

(AGENPARL) – CAPE TOWN (SOUTH AFRICA), gio 07 maggio 2020

Emerging researcher Prof Izak van Zyl has been nominated for a ‘Science Oscar’ for a second consecutive year.

Van Zyl is among a number of outstanding CPUT researchers who are contenders for the National Science and Technology Forum (NSTF)-South32 Awards.

The awards recognise excellence and outstanding contributions to science, engineering and technology and innovation.

Van Zyl said he was “very pleased and grateful” with his nomination in the TW Kambule-NSTF Award: Emerging Researcher category.

He joined CPUT in 2015 where he worked in the Centre for eLearning before being promoted to Associate Professor in the Faculty of Informatics and Design in 2017.

“I work across disciplines in the social sciences and humanities, and in particular communication science and anthropology. One recent example is my work on bioethical research practice in Southern African indigenous communities.”

His career highlights include being a finalist in the awards last year, successfully defending his doctorate in Switzerland in 2013, receiving his National Research Foundation Rating in 2016, and his promotion in 2017

“I love working with postgraduate students, especially to see them grow and develop over time. There is no better feeling than to see a student graduate after years of hard work and dedication. I also enjoy working with likeminded colleagues, who challenge and inspire me.”