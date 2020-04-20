EMERGING PNICTOGENS BASED 2D SEMICONDUCTORS: SENSING AND ELECTRONIC DEVICES

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 20 aprile 2020
Nanoscale, 2020, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D0NR02932G, Review Article
DOI: 10.1039/D0NR02932G, Review Article
Pradip Kumar Roy, Jan Luxa, Zdenek Sofer
Pnictogens are intensively studied group of monoelemental two-dimensional materials. This group of elements consists of phosphorus, arsenic, antimony, and bismuth. In this group, the elements adopt two different layered structural…
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
Pnictogens are intensively studied group of monoelemental two-dimensional materials. This group of elements consists of phosphorus, arsenic, antimony, and bismuth. In this group, the elements adopt two different layered structural…
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/NR/~3/RaR6escJG10/D0NR02932G