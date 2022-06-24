(AGENPARL) – ATLANTA (GA) ven 24 giugno 2022
Emerging Leaders Program 2022-2023 Cohort Selected
Fri, 06/24/2022 – 15:13
The seventh cohort of Georgia Tech’s Emerging Leaders Program has been selected. Starting in Fall 2022 and continuing through Spring 2023, participants will take part in several leadership development activities, including a fall weekend workshop, monthly workshops, small-group work, and a 360-degree assessment.
“We’re pleased to welcome the seventh cohort of the Emerging Leaders Program,” said Steven W. McLaughlin, provost and executive vice president for Academic Affairs. “Supporting faculty as they pursue their leadership journey, the program is an investment in our faculty, our strategic plan goals, the Institute, and the Georgia Tech community as a whole.”
All six of Georgia Tech’s Colleges are represented in the seventh cohort.
Scheller College of Business
- Deven Desai, Associate Professor and Area Coordinator for Law and Ethics
- Basak Kalkanci, Associate Professor of Operations Management
College of Computing
- Ada Gavrilovska, Associate Professor – School of Computer Science
- Dana Randall, ADVANCE Professor of Computing – School of Computer Science
College of Design
- Alexander Lerch, Associate Professor and Director of Graduate Programs – School of Music
- Pardis Pishdad-Bozorgi, Associate Professor and Graduate Program Director – School of Building Construction
Ivan Allen College of Liberal Arts
- Narin Hassan, Associate Professor and Director of Graduate Studies for MS-Global Media and Cultures – School of Literature, Media, and Communication
College of Sciences
- Tamara Bogdanović, Professor – School of Physics
- Jennifer Curtis, Professor – School of Physics
College of Engineering
- Stanislav Emelianov, Joseph M. Pettit Chair in Microelectronics, Georgia Research Alliance Eminent Scholar, and Professor – School of Electrical and Computer Engineering and Wallace H. Coulter Department of Biomedical Engineering
- Martha Grover, Professor and Associate Chair for Graduate Studies – School of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering
- Marta Hatzell, Associate Professor and Woodruff Faculty Fellow – George W. Woodruff School of Mechanical Engineering
- Mark Losego, Associate Professor and MSE Faculty Fellow – School of Materials Science and Engineering (MSE)
- Lauren Stewart, Williams Family Early Career Professor and Associate Professor – School of Civil and Environmental Engineering
- Susan Thomas, Associate Professor and Woodruff Professor – George W. Woodruff School of Mechanical Engineering
- Ying Zhang, Professor and Senior Associate Chair – School of Electrical and Computer Engineering
The Emerging Leaders Program started in 2016 and is designed for associate and full professors who have attained tenure. The program is a collaboration between the Office of the Provost, the Office of the Executive Vice President for Research, the Institute for Leadership and Social Impact, and the Office of the Vice Provost for Faculty.
