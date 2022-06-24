(AGENPARL) – ATLANTA (GA) ven 24 giugno 2022

Emerging Leaders Program 2022-2023 Cohort Selected

Superadmin

Fri, 06/24/2022 – 15:13

The seventh cohort of Georgia Tech’s Emerging Leaders Program has been selected. Starting in Fall 2022 and continuing through Spring 2023, participants will take part in several leadership development activities, including a fall weekend workshop, monthly workshops, small-group work, and a 360-degree assessment.

“We’re pleased to welcome the seventh cohort of the Emerging Leaders Program,” said Steven W. McLaughlin, provost and executive vice president for Academic Affairs. “Supporting faculty as they pursue their leadership journey, the program is an investment in our faculty, our strategic plan goals, the Institute, and the Georgia Tech community as a whole.”

All six of Georgia Tech’s Colleges are represented in the seventh cohort.

Scheller College of Business

Deven Desai , Associate Professor and Area Coordinator for Law and Ethics

, Associate Professor and Area Coordinator for Law and Ethics Basak Kalkanci, Associate Professor of Operations Management

College of Computing

Ada Gavrilovska , Associate Professor – School of Computer Science

, Associate Professor – School of Computer Science Dana Randall, ADVANCE Professor of Computing – School of Computer Science

College of Design

Alexander Lerch , Associate Professor and Director of Graduate Programs – School of Music

, Associate Professor and Director of Graduate Programs – School of Music Pardis Pishdad-Bozorgi, Associate Professor and Graduate Program Director – School of Building Construction

Ivan Allen College of Liberal Arts

Narin Hassan, Associate Professor and Director of Graduate Studies for MS-Global Media and Cultures – School of Literature, Media, and Communication

College of Sciences

Tamara Bogdanović , Professor – School of Physics

, Professor – School of Physics Jennifer Curtis, Professor – School of Physics

College of Engineering

Stanislav Emelianov , Joseph M. Pettit Chair in Microelectronics, Georgia Research Alliance Eminent Scholar, and Professor – School of Electrical and Computer Engineering and Wallace H. Coulter Department of Biomedical Engineering

, Joseph M. Pettit Chair in Microelectronics, Georgia Research Alliance Eminent Scholar, and Professor – School of Electrical and Computer Engineering and Wallace H. Coulter Department of Biomedical Engineering Martha Grover , Professor and Associate Chair for Graduate Studies – School of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering

, Professor and Associate Chair for Graduate Studies – School of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering Marta Hatzell , Associate Professor and Woodruff Faculty Fellow – George W. Woodruff School of Mechanical Engineering

, Associate Professor and Woodruff Faculty Fellow – George W. Woodruff School of Mechanical Engineering Mark Losego , Associate Professor and MSE Faculty Fellow – School of Materials Science and Engineering (MSE)

, Associate Professor and MSE Faculty Fellow – School of Materials Science and Engineering (MSE) Lauren Stewart , Williams Family Early Career Professor and Associate Professor – School of Civil and Environmental Engineering

, Williams Family Early Career Professor and Associate Professor – School of Civil and Environmental Engineering Susan Thomas , Associate Professor and Woodruff Professor – George W. Woodruff School of Mechanical Engineering

, Associate Professor and Woodruff Professor – George W. Woodruff School of Mechanical Engineering Ying Zhang, Professor and Senior Associate Chair – School of Electrical and Computer Engineering

The Emerging Leaders Program started in 2016 and is designed for associate and full professors who have attained tenure. The program is a collaboration between the Office of the Provost, the Office of the Executive Vice President for Research, the Institute for Leadership and Social Impact, and the Office of the Vice Provost for Faculty.

Learn more about the Emerging Leaders Program.