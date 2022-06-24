32.8 C
Rome
venerdì, Giugno 24, 2022
type here...
InternazionaliAgenparl EnglishScienza e Tecnologia

Emerging Leaders Program 2022-2023 Cohort Selected

By Redazione
0
1

Must read

Redazione

(AGENPARL) – ATLANTA (GA) ven 24 giugno 2022
Emerging Leaders Program 2022-2023 Cohort Selected
Superadmin
Fri, 06/24/2022 – 15:13

The seventh cohort of Georgia Tech’s Emerging Leaders Program has been selected. Starting in Fall 2022 and continuing through Spring 2023, participants will take part in several leadership development activities, including a fall weekend workshop, monthly workshops, small-group work, and a 360-degree assessment.

“We’re pleased to welcome the seventh cohort of the Emerging Leaders Program,” said Steven W. McLaughlin, provost and executive vice president for Academic Affairs. “Supporting faculty as they pursue their leadership journey, the program is an investment in our faculty, our strategic plan goals, the Institute, and the Georgia Tech community as a whole.”

All six of Georgia Tech’s Colleges are represented in the seventh cohort.

Scheller College of Business

  • Deven Desai, Associate Professor and Area Coordinator for Law and Ethics
  • Basak Kalkanci, Associate Professor of Operations Management

College of Computing

  • Ada Gavrilovska, Associate Professor – School of Computer Science
  • Dana Randall, ADVANCE Professor of Computing – School of Computer Science

College of Design

  • Alexander Lerch, Associate Professor and Director of Graduate Programs – School of Music
  • Pardis Pishdad-Bozorgi, Associate Professor and Graduate Program Director – School of Building Construction

Ivan Allen College of Liberal Arts

  • Narin Hassan, Associate Professor and Director of Graduate Studies for MS-Global Media and Cultures – School of Literature, Media, and Communication

College of Sciences

  • Tamara Bogdanović, Professor – School of Physics
  • Jennifer Curtis, Professor – School of Physics

College of Engineering

  • Stanislav Emelianov, Joseph M. Pettit Chair in Microelectronics, Georgia Research Alliance Eminent Scholar, and Professor – School of Electrical and Computer Engineering and Wallace H. Coulter Department of Biomedical Engineering
  • Martha Grover, Professor and Associate Chair for Graduate Studies – School of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering
  • Marta Hatzell, Associate Professor and Woodruff Faculty Fellow – George W. Woodruff School of Mechanical Engineering
  • Mark Losego, Associate Professor and MSE Faculty Fellow – School of Materials Science and Engineering (MSE)
  • Lauren Stewart, Williams Family Early Career Professor and Associate Professor – School of Civil and Environmental Engineering
  • Susan Thomas, Associate Professor and Woodruff Professor – George W. Woodruff School of Mechanical Engineering
  • Ying Zhang, Professor and Senior Associate Chair – School of Electrical and Computer Engineering

The Emerging Leaders Program started in 2016 and is designed for associate and full professors who have attained tenure. The program is a collaboration between the Office of the Provost, the Office of the Executive Vice President for Research, the Institute for Leadership and Social Impact, and the Office of the Vice Provost for Faculty.

Learn more about the Emerging Leaders Program.

Summary sentence

The seventh cohort of Georgia Tech’s Emerging Leaders Program represents all six Colleges.

Summary

The seventh cohort of Georgia Tech’s Emerging Leaders Program has been selected. Starting in Fall 2022 and continuing through Spring 2023, participants will take part in several leadership development activities, including a fall weekend workshop, monthly workshops, small-group work, and a 360-degree assessment.

Dateline

Fri, 06/24/2022 – 12:00

Email

<a

Contact

Office of the Provost

Location

Atlanta, GA

Associated importer

1

Keywords

News room topics

Categories

Mercury ID

659086

Source updated

Fri, 06/24/2022 – 14:21

Hero image

1

Spotlight

No

Secondary

No

Weight

50

Fonte/Source: http://news.gatech.edu/news/2022/06/24/emerging-leaders-program-2022-2023-cohort-selected

Previous article2022-06-24 18:21:07 UTC – Magnitude(ML) 1.4 – 3 km SE Cagnano Amiterno (AQ)
- Advertisement -

Correlati

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Ultimi articoli

©Agenparl 2022 | L'informazione indipendete By Gianluca Milozzi

Link Rapidi

Popular Category

Ultima Notizia