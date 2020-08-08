sabato, Agosto 8, 2020
Breaking News

SI è SPENTO MONSIGNOR PEDRO CASALDàLIGA, CITATO DAL PAPA IN QUERIDA AMAZONIA

UN CENTRO DEDICATO A PADRE MCGIVNEY, PROSSIMO BEATO. IL MESSAGGIO DEL PAPA

POLITICA, FORZA ITALIA: SU QUOTIDIANI NOTIZIE INFONDATE, NOI FORZA POLITICA DETERMINANTE PER…

USA, LA COLLETTA ANNUALE DEI VESCOVI PER LA CHIESA IN AFRICA

L’INDUSTRIA DEGLI IDROCARBURI SOSTIENE TRUMP

CS – SCUOLA, GRADUATORIE PER LE SUPPLENZE: 753.750 LE DOMANDE DI INSERIMENTO…

ESPLOSIONE A BEIRUT,AGENZIA INTERNAZIONALE AMERICANA USAID: WASHINGTON INVIERà 15 MILIONI DI DOLLARI…

ITALIA: ABORTO FARMACOLOGICO FINO ALLA NONA SETTIMANA E SENZA RICOVERO

Agenparl

EMERGING INVESTIGATOR SERIES: ONSITE RECYCLE OF SALINE-ALKALINE SOIL WASHING WATER BY FORWARD OSMOSIS: TECHNO-ECONOMIC EVALUATION AND IMPLICATION

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), sab 08 agosto 2020

Environ. Sci.: Water Res. Technol., 2020, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D0EW00490A, Paper
Zhicheng Xu , Ming Xie, Jung Eun Kim, Nazmul Huda , Zideng Gao , Guoxue Li , Wenhai Luo
This study investigated the techno-economic feasibility of forward osmosis (FO) for onsite recycle of saline-alkaline soil washing water with all-purpose liquid fertiliser as draw solution. Commercially available polyamide thin-film composite…
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry


Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/ew/~3/9erQmZyu9QE/D0EW00490A

Post collegati

EMERGING INVESTIGATOR SERIES: ONSITE RECYCLE OF SALINE-ALKALINE SOIL WASHING WATER BY FORWARD OSMOSIS: TECHNO-ECONOMIC EVALUATION AND IMPLICATION

Redazione

08 AGO 2020 – UBRIACHEZZA MOLESTA, NEI GUAI CITTADINO CUBANO

Redazione

ON THE LIPID FLIP-FLOP AND PHASE TRANSITION COUPLING

Redazione

BARDI: SOLIDARIETà E FIDUCIA A LEONE ED ESPOSITO

Redazione

SENTENZA TAR NOMINA BARRESI, FANELLI: NUOVO CAPITOLO PER S.CARLO

Redazione

FIELD-DRIVEN TRACER DIFFUSION THROUGH CURVED BOTTLENECKS: FINE STRUCTURE OF FIRST PASSAGE EVENTS

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More