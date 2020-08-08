EMERGING INVESTIGATOR SERIES: ONSITE RECYCLE OF SALINE-ALKALINE SOIL WASHING WATER BY FORWARD OSMOSIS: TECHNO-ECONOMIC EVALUATION AND IMPLICATION

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), sab 08 agosto 2020
Environ. Sci.: Water Res. Technol., 2020, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D0EW00490A, Paper
Zhicheng Xu , Ming Xie, Jung Eun Kim, Nazmul Huda , Zideng Gao , Guoxue Li , Wenhai Luo
This study investigated the techno-economic feasibility of forward osmosis (FO) for onsite recycle of saline-alkaline soil washing water with all-purpose liquid fertiliser as draw solution. Commercially available polyamide thin-film composite…
