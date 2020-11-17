martedì, Novembre 17, 2020
EMERGENCIES IN ANAESTHESIA 3E

(AGENPARL) -NEW YORK CITY & OXFORD, mar 17 novembre 2020

Alastair Martin, Consultant Anaesthetist, Royal Devon and Exeter NHS Foundation Trust, Exeter, UK, Keith Allman, Consultant Anaesthetist, Royal Devon and Exeter NHS Foundation Trust, Andrew McIndoe, Consultant Anaesthetist, Bristol Royal Infirmary, Bristol, UK

Dr Alastair Martin is a consultant anaesthetist at Royal Devon and Exeter NHS Foundation Trust.

Dr Keith G. Allman currently serves as a consultant anaesthetist with Royal Devon and Exeter NHS Foundation Trust. He is president of the British Opthalmic Anaesthesia Society and editor of the Oxford Handbook of Anaesthesia.

Dr Andrew McIndoe is a consultant anaesthetist at University Hospitals Bristol NHS Foundation Trust. He was appointed in 1998 and has been closely involved in providing simulation-based emergency training at the Bristol Medical Simulation Centre for over 20 years. He has worked as a Primary FRCA examiner for 13 years and is co-lead of the Royal College of Anaesthetist’s award-winning e-Learning Anaesthesia programme.

Dr Simon J Mercer, Consultant Anaesthetist, Aintree University Hospital, Liverpool, United Kingdom

Professor Jerry P. Nolan, Consultant in Anaesthesia and Intensive Care Medicine, Royal United Hospital, Bath

Dr Craig Dunlop, Consultant in Cardiothoracic Anaesthesia and Intensive Care Medicine, University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust, Plymouth, United Kingdom

Professor Tim Cook, Consultant in Anaesthesia and Intensive Care Medicine, Royal United Hospital NHS Trust, Bath

Dr. Benjamin Walton, Consultant in Anaesthesia and Intensive Care Medicine, North Bristol NHS Trust

Dr. Jules Cranshaw, Consultant in Anaesthesia and Intensive Care Medicine, Royal Bournemouth Hospital

Dr. Daniel Lutman, Consultant for the Children’s Acute Transport Service, Great Ormond Street Children’s Hospital, and Consultant Anaesthetist Barts and the London NHS Trust

Dr. Mark Scrutton, Consultant Obstetric Anaesthetist, St. Michael’s Hospital University Hospitals Bristol NHS Foundation Trust

Dr. Stephen Michael Kinsella, Consultant Obstetric Anaesthetist, St. Michael’s Hospital University Hospitals Bristol NHS Foundation Trust

Dr. Katharine Hunt, Consultant Neuroanaesthetist, National Hospital for Neurology and Neurosurgery, University College London Hospitals

Dr Manni Waraich, Consultant in Neurointensive Care & Neuroanaesthetics , National Hospital for Neurology and Neurosurgery, University College London Hospitals, London, United Kingdom

Dr. James R. Bennett, Consultant Anaesthetist, Guys and St.Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust

Dr. Gerard Gould, Consultant Anaeshetist, Conquest Hospital, Hastings, East Sussex
Dr. Owen Davies, Consultant Anaesthetist, Christchurch Public Hospital, New Zealand

Dr. Hannah Blanshard, Consultant in Anaesthesia, University Hospitals Bristol NHS Foundation Trust

Dr. Charly Gibson, Consultant in Anaesthesia and Intensive Care Medicine, Royal Devon and Exeter NHS Foundation Trust

Dr Kath Sutherland, Specialty Registrar in Anaesthesia, Bristol Royal Children’s Hospital, University Hospitals Bristol NHS Foundation Trust, Bristol, United Kingdom

Dr. Neil Rasburn, Consultant Anaesthetist, University Hospitals Bristol NHS Foundation Trust

Dr. Kim Gupta, Consultant in Anaesthesia and Intensive Care Medicine, Royal United Hospital NHS Trust, Bath

Dr. John Isaac, Consultant Anaesthetist, University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust

Dr. Mark Stoneham, Consultant Anaesthetist and Honorary Clinical Senior Lecturer, Nuffield Department of Anaesthetics, Oxford

Nerida Williams, Specialty Registrar in Anaesthesia, Royal Devon and Exeter NHS Foundation Trust, Devon, UK

Dr. Louise Cossey, Anaesthetic Registrar, University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust, Plymouth, United Kingdom

Dr. Bruce McCormick, Consultant Anaesthetist, Royal Devon and Exeter NHS Foundation Trust

