EMERGENCIES IN ANAESTHESIA 3E

Dr Alastair Martin is a consultant anaesthetist at Royal Devon and Exeter NHS Foundation Trust.

Dr Keith G. Allman currently serves as a consultant anaesthetist with Royal Devon and Exeter NHS Foundation Trust. He is president of the British Opthalmic Anaesthesia Society and editor of the Oxford Handbook of Anaesthesia.

Dr Andrew McIndoe is a consultant anaesthetist at University Hospitals Bristol NHS Foundation Trust. He was appointed in 1998 and has been closely involved in providing simulation-based emergency training at the Bristol Medical Simulation Centre for over 20 years. He has worked as a Primary FRCA examiner for 13 years and is co-lead of the Royal College of Anaesthetist’s award-winning e-Learning Anaesthesia programme.