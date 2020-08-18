martedì, Agosto 18, 2020
Breaking News

COVID, TRE NUOVI CASI INDIVIDUATI ALL’AEROPORTO DI FIUMICINO

AGENCY COMMERCIAL MORTGAGE-BACKED SECURITIES OPERATION RESULTS

SECRETARY POMPEOS CALL WITH GERMAN FOREIGN MINISTER MAAS

SECRETARY POMPEOS CALL WITH GERMAN FOREIGN MINISTER MAAS

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1925 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – ASSEGNAZIONE IN SEDE…

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1925 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – ASSEGNAZIONE IN SEDE…

BREXIT: NUOVO ROUND DI NEGOZIATI, MA UE E REGNO UNITO SONO ANCORA…

SPANISH DATA PROTECTION AUTHORITY (AEPD) IMPOSES FINE OF 75.000 EUR ON VODAFONE…

SPANISH DATA PROTECTION AUTHORITY (AEPD) IMPOSES FINE OF 70.000 EUR ON XFERA…

NORWEGIAN DPA: ADMINISTRATIVE FINE FOR RæLINGEN MUNICIPALITY 

Agenparl
Image default
Home » [EMBRY-RIDDLE (AZ)] ERAU’S COVID-19 FALL PROTOCALS

[EMBRY-RIDDLE (AZ)] ERAU’S COVID-19 FALL PROTOCALS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – PRESCOTT (ARIZONA), mar 18 agosto 2020

Embry-Riddle (AZ) | Tue, Aug. 18, 2020 at 10:10 AM

PRESCOTT, Ariz. – Now that students are arriving to Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University’s (Ariz.) campus, it is imperative to keep the implications of contracting COVID-19 at the forefront of our minds as everyone tries to navigate the new normal on Prescott’ss campus.

“The health and well being of our scholar-athletes are of the utmost importance,” Director of Athletics Jaime Long said on Tuesday. “Of course we want to return to play as soon as possible, but we are not willing to compromise their health. We have protocols in place that we are continually reviewing to provide the safest atmosphere possible for everyone. We will be taking a slow phased approach to return to practice and play and look forward to when we can safely be back on the playing field.” 

As the athletic department tries to keep everyone safe, here are a few key points of the policy for the athletic department restart. The entire policy can be found by clicking this link. The policy is constantly reviewed and updated with the latest information. 

Student-athletes must remain in Prescott area for fourteen days prior to full team practices. Practices/Conditioning will begin in small groups. Strength training will be accomplished in pairs. Then small groups will be composed of strength training partners.  This will help limit exposure and allow for easier contact tracing.

 

Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University Return to Sport Guidelines
   

Week:1

(8/22 – 8/30)

Week:2

(8/31 – 9/6)

Week:3

(9/7 – 9/13)

Week:4

(9/14 – 9/20)

Week:5

(9/21-9/27)

Week:6

(9/28 – 10/4)

Week:7

10/5 – 10/11)

Week:8

(10/12 – 10/18)
                   

Low Risk Sports

Golf

No Sport Activities

Practice, follow guidelines

Practice, follow guidelines

Practice, follow guidelines

Practice, follow guidelines

Practice, follow guidelines

Practice, follow guidelines

Practice, follow guidelines

Cross

Country

No Sport Activities

Practice, follow guidelines

Practice, follow guidelines

Practice, follow guidelines

Practice, follow guidelines

Practice, follow guidelines

Practice, follow guidelines

Practice, follow guidelines

Medium Risk Sports

Baseball

No Sport Activities

Small group (10) conditioning

Small group (10) conditioning

Practice small group (10) w/ equipment

Practice small group (10) w/ equipment

Practice full team, follow guidelines

Practice full team, follow guidelines

Practice full team, follow guidelines

Softball

No Sport Activities

Small group (10) conditioning

Small group (10) conditioning

Practice small group (10) w/ equipment

Practice small group (10) w/ equipment

Practice full team, follow guidelines

Practice full team, follow guidelines

Practice full team, follow guidelines

Volleyball

No Sport Activities

Small group (5) conditioning

Small group (5) conditioning

Small group w/ equipment

Small group w/ equipment

Full team practice

Full team practice

Full team practice

Dance

No Sport Activities

Small group (5) conditioning

Small group (5) conditioning

practice small group (5)

practice small group (5)

Full team practice

Full team practice

Full team practice

High Risk Sports

Basketball

No Sport Activities

Small group (5) conditioning

Small group (5) conditioning

Small group w/ equipment, no contact

Small group w/ equipment, no contact

Small group w/ equipment, contact

Small group w/ equipment, contact

Full team practice

Wrestling

No Sport Activities

Small group (5) conditioning

Small group (5) conditioning

 Small group w/ equipment, no contact

 Small group w/ equipment, no contact

Small group w/ equipment, no contact

Small group w/ equipment, contact

Full team practice

Soccer

No Sport Activities

Small group (10) conditioning

Small group (10) conditioning

Small group w/ equipment, no contact

Small group w/ equipment, no contact

Small group w/ equipment, contact

Small group w/ equipment, contact

Full team practice
   

(These guidelines were developed from the NCAA Core Principles for Resocialization of Collegiate Sport)

  • Small groups should remain the same during progression period and should not mix with other groups.
  • Multiple small groups can be on a field or court together as long as there is enough space to properly keep groups separated and there is not more than 50 individuals at a time at a facility.
  • As teams progress towards full team activities and sport specific contact (scrimmage, full play, etc.), clearance from University administration will be required prior to moving to next phase
  • At this time, athletes will not be cleared to use facilities when not accompanied by a coach or staff member. Coach must be present at all times and must follow all guidelines.
  • Coaches will need to plan alternating water breaks to avoid congregating around this area.

Sport specific information is included in the link at the bottom of the page.

No athletic facilities shall exceed maximum capacities to maintain physical distancing. Methods for calculating social distancing occupant loads are determined by Facilities Management.

Open Gym will not be offered this fall due to the inability to physical distance.

Facility (updated)

Hours

Capacity

Facial Covering

Activity Center (6/29/20)

Closed

106

Required

Baseball Field

Daylight hours only

50

Not Required

Eagle Gym (6/29/20)

Closed

49

Required

Fitness Center (7/29/20)*

Closed

35

Required

Outdoor Fields
(Rec 1, Rec 2, Track, Turf, Upper Soccer Field) (7/27/20)

Daylight hours only

No more than 50 people on any one field at a time.

Not Required

Ramadas (5/26/20)

Daylight hours only

10

Required

Racquetball Court (5/26/20)

Closed

N/A

N/A

Sand Volleyball Courts (5/26/20)

Daylight hours only

No more than four people on each side of the net.

Not Required

Softball Field

Daylight hours only

50

Not Required

Swimming Pool (6/29/20)

10 am – 1 pm; 2 pm – 5 pm (closed from 1-2 pm for cleaning) Monday-Friday

10

Not Required

Tennis Courts (5/26/20)

Daylight hours only

Maximum two people per court

Not Required

Trails

Daylight hours only

N/A

Not Required

Wrestling Room

Closed

24

Required

*This is currently under review; more information will be released shortly  

Follow this link for more information on how ERAU Athletics is working to keep everyone safe upon their return to campus!  

0https://www.eraueagles.com/d/2020-21/Athletic_Start-Up__8-3-20__002_.pdf’>https://www.eraueagles.com/d/2020-21/Athletic_Start-Up__8-3-20__002_.pdf

Fonte/Source: https://www.eraueagles.com/article/2724

Post collegati

COVID POSES HARDSHIPS FOR PEOPLE WITH SUBSTANCE ABUSE PROBLEMS

Redazione

AG JENNINGS ANNOUNCES SUIT TO PROTECT POSTAL SERVICE FROM DISRUPTIONS

Redazione

FUN ACTIVITIES PLANNED FOR WEEK OF WELCOME

Redazione

[EMBRY-RIDDLE (AZ)] ERAU’S COVID-19 FALL PROTOCALS

Redazione

WHY DOESN’T EBOLA CAUSE DISEASE IN BATS, AS IT DOES IN PEOPLE?

Redazione

HEALTH CARE LEADERS TO SHARE STRATEGIES FOR BRINGING INNOVATIONS TO MARKET

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More