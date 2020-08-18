[EMBRY-RIDDLE (AZ)] ERAU’S COVID-19 FALL PROTOCALS

(AGENPARL) – PRESCOTT (ARIZONA), mar 18 agosto 2020

PRESCOTT, Ariz. – Now that students are arriving to Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University’s (Ariz.) campus, it is imperative to keep the implications of contracting COVID-19 at the forefront of our minds as everyone tries to navigate the new normal on Prescott’ss campus.

“The health and well being of our scholar-athletes are of the utmost importance,” Director of Athletics Jaime Long said on Tuesday. “Of course we want to return to play as soon as possible, but we are not willing to compromise their health. We have protocols in place that we are continually reviewing to provide the safest atmosphere possible for everyone. We will be taking a slow phased approach to return to practice and play and look forward to when we can safely be back on the playing field.”

As the athletic department tries to keep everyone safe, here are a few key points of the policy for the athletic department restart. The entire policy can be found by clicking this link. The policy is constantly reviewed and updated with the latest information.

Student-athletes must remain in Prescott area for fourteen days prior to full team practices. Practices/Conditioning will begin in small groups. Strength training will be accomplished in pairs. Then small groups will be composed of strength training partners. This will help limit exposure and allow for easier contact tracing.

Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University Return to Sport Guidelines Week:1 (8/22 – 8/30) Week:2 (8/31 – 9/6) Week:3 (9/7 – 9/13) Week:4 (9/14 – 9/20) Week:5 (9/21-9/27) Week:6 (9/28 – 10/4) Week:7 10/5 – 10/11) Week:8 (10/12 – 10/18) Low Risk Sports Golf No Sport Activities Practice, follow guidelines Practice, follow guidelines Practice, follow guidelines Practice, follow guidelines Practice, follow guidelines Practice, follow guidelines Practice, follow guidelines Cross Country No Sport Activities Practice, follow guidelines Practice, follow guidelines Practice, follow guidelines Practice, follow guidelines Practice, follow guidelines Practice, follow guidelines Practice, follow guidelines Medium Risk Sports Baseball No Sport Activities Small group (10) conditioning Small group (10) conditioning Practice small group (10) w/ equipment Practice small group (10) w/ equipment Practice full team, follow guidelines Practice full team, follow guidelines Practice full team, follow guidelines Softball No Sport Activities Small group (10) conditioning Small group (10) conditioning Practice small group (10) w/ equipment Practice small group (10) w/ equipment Practice full team, follow guidelines Practice full team, follow guidelines Practice full team, follow guidelines Volleyball No Sport Activities Small group (5) conditioning Small group (5) conditioning Small group w/ equipment Small group w/ equipment Full team practice Full team practice Full team practice Dance No Sport Activities Small group (5) conditioning Small group (5) conditioning practice small group (5) practice small group (5) Full team practice Full team practice Full team practice High Risk Sports Basketball No Sport Activities Small group (5) conditioning Small group (5) conditioning Small group w/ equipment, no contact Small group w/ equipment, no contact Small group w/ equipment, contact Small group w/ equipment, contact Full team practice Wrestling No Sport Activities Small group (5) conditioning Small group (5) conditioning Small group w/ equipment, no contact Small group w/ equipment, no contact Small group w/ equipment, no contact Small group w/ equipment, contact Full team practice Soccer No Sport Activities Small group (10) conditioning Small group (10) conditioning Small group w/ equipment, no contact Small group w/ equipment, no contact Small group w/ equipment, contact Small group w/ equipment, contact Full team practice

(These guidelines were developed from the NCAA Core Principles for Resocialization of Collegiate Sport)

Small groups should remain the same during progression period and should not mix with other groups.

Multiple small groups can be on a field or court together as long as there is enough space to properly keep groups separated and there is not more than 50 individuals at a time at a facility.

As teams progress towards full team activities and sport specific contact (scrimmage, full play, etc.), clearance from University administration will be required prior to moving to next phase

At this time, athletes will not be cleared to use facilities when not accompanied by a coach or staff member. Coach must be present at all times and must follow all guidelines.

Coaches will need to plan alternating water breaks to avoid congregating around this area.

Sport specific information is included in the link at the bottom of the page.

No athletic facilities shall exceed maximum capacities to maintain physical distancing. Methods for calculating social distancing occupant loads are determined by Facilities Management.

Open Gym will not be offered this fall due to the inability to physical distance.

Facility (updated) Hours Capacity Facial Covering Activity Center (6/29/20) Closed 106 Required Baseball Field Daylight hours only 50 Not Required Eagle Gym (6/29/20) Closed 49 Required Fitness Center (7/29/20)* Closed 35 Required Outdoor Fields

(Rec 1, Rec 2, Track, Turf, Upper Soccer Field) (7/27/20) Daylight hours only No more than 50 people on any one field at a time. Not Required Ramadas (5/26/20) Daylight hours only 10 Required Racquetball Court (5/26/20) Closed N/A N/A Sand Volleyball Courts (5/26/20) Daylight hours only No more than four people on each side of the net. Not Required Softball Field Daylight hours only 50 Not Required Swimming Pool (6/29/20) 10 am – 1 pm; 2 pm – 5 pm (closed from 1-2 pm for cleaning) Monday-Friday 10 Not Required Tennis Courts (5/26/20) Daylight hours only Maximum two people per court Not Required Trails Daylight hours only N/A Not Required Wrestling Room Closed 24 Required

*This is currently under review; more information will be released shortly

Follow this link for more information on how ERAU Athletics is working to keep everyone safe upon their return to campus!