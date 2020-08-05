(AGENPARL) – BRISBANE (QUEENSLAND), mer 05 agosto 2020 Saturday, September 12, 2020, 11am – 4pm

This thought-provoking installation pays homage to the Aboriginal Tent Embassy. First assembled in 1972 by activists on the lawn of Parliament House, it’s the world’s longest-running protest occupation.

Artist Richard Bell’s reimagined Embassy is a travelling artistic space that provides opportunities for discourse on Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander land rights and sovereignty.Since 2013, it has appeared throughout Australia, the UK’s TATE Modern and the Venice Biennale.

Embassy presents a program that explores the issues Aboriginal People face in Australia through a program of talks, workshops and film screenings. Join artists, academics, and community representatives as they give voice to the cause.

