martedì, Gennaio 26, 2021
Breaking News

FOREIGN AFFAIRS COUNCIL: PRESS REMARKS BY HIGH REPRESENTATIVE JOSEP BORRELL

IL PAPA: I PREGIUDIZI IMPEDISCONO L’UNITà, AMIAMO L’UMANITà CHE PIù SOFFRE

COLOMBIA: IL PARTITO DELLE FARC CAMBIA NOME PER SOSTENERE IL PROCESSO DI…

37TH UNIVERSAL PERIODIC REVIEW: UK STATEMENT ON RWANDA

NEWS STORY: PM CALL WITH JULIA GILLARD: 25 JANUARY 2021

LITHUANIA’S FOREIGN MINISTER GABRIELIUS LANDSBERGIS: LITHUANIA AND THE NETHERLANDS ARE LIKE-MINDED COUNTRIES…

NEGATIVE COVID-19 TEST REQUIRED FOR TRAVEL TO THE UNITED STATES BEGINNING JANUARY…

NEGATIVE COVID-19 TEST REQUIRED FOR TRAVEL TO THE UNITED STATES BEGINNING JANUARY…

25/01/2021 PACE REVIEWS PROGRESS OF COUNCIL OF EUROPE STATES UNDER MONITORING IN…

USA, FEDERAL RESERVE BANK DI DALLAS: LA CRESCITA MANIFATTURIERA DEL TEXAS RALLENTA…

Agenparl

ELUCIDATING THE ROLE OF PRECURSORS IN SYNTHESIZING SINGLE CRYSTALLINE LITHIUM NIOBATE NANOMATERIALS: A STUDY OF LITHIUM PRECURSORS ON NANOPARTICLE QUALITY

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 26 gennaio 2021

A number of solution-based procedures have been realized for the synthesis of lithium niobate (LiNbO3) nanoparticles (NPs). Relatively little is, however, known about the influences of the selection of lithium (Li) precursors on the resulting dimensions, shapes, crystallinity, and purity of the products. A comparative study is provided herein on the role of different Li precursors during the synthesis of LiNbO3 NPs. To the best of our knowledge, this study provides the first systematic comparison of the effects of various Li reagents on the preparation of LiNbO3 NPs through solvothermal processes. This solution-phase approach was tuned by the inclusion of Li precursors that either lacked carbon anions (e.g., F¯, Cl¯, Br¯, I¯, OH¯, NO3¯, or SO42-) or contained carbon-based anions (e.g., C2H5O¯, C2H3OO¯, C4H7OO¯, or CO32-). All other variables were held constant during the synthesis, such as reaction temperature, solvent, niobium precursor, and surfactants. The results of these studies suggest that the type of Li precursor selected plays an important role in nanoparticle formation, such as through controlling the uniformity, crystallinity, and aggregation of LiNbO3 NPs. The average diameter of the resulting NPs can also vary from ~30 to ~830 nm as a function of the Li reagent used in the synthesis. The selection of Li precursors also influences the phase purity of the products. This comparative study on the preparation of crystalline LiNbO3 NPs represents a critical step forward to understand the influences and roles of precursors into the design of synthetic processes for the preparation of a variety of alkali metal niobates (e.g., including NaNbO3 and KNbO3) and crystalline metal oxide-based NPs containing other transition metals (e.g., titanium, tantalum).

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/NR/~3/thPp9EKmZxo/D0NR08652E

Post collegati

CHASING DREAMS: ENTREPRENEURSHIP TIPS FROM CEOS WHO MENTORED TEENS DURING DISNEY DREAMERS ACADEMY VIRTUAL PROGRAM SERIES

Redazione

ELUCIDATING THE ROLE OF PRECURSORS IN SYNTHESIZING SINGLE CRYSTALLINE LITHIUM NIOBATE NANOMATERIALS: A STUDY OF LITHIUM PRECURSORS ON NANOPARTICLE QUALITY

Redazione

INVESTIGATION OF BIOLOGICAL AND PHOTOPHYSICOCHEMICAL PROPERTIES OF NEW NON-PERIPHERAL FLUORINATED PHTHALOCYANINES

Redazione

ADDITIONAL ISSUES OF U.S. FINANCIAL DATA, 2015-2020

Redazione

AMAZONIA 1 – EVOLUçãO DA CAMPANHA DE LANçAMENTO

Redazione

SPEECH: HEALTH AND SOCIAL CARE SECRETARY’S STATEMENT ON CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19): 25 JANUARY 2021

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More