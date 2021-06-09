(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 09 giugno 2021

RSC Adv., 2021, 11,20622-20634

DOI: 10.1039/D1RA01632F, Paper

Open Access Open Access

Yan Zhang, Yongsheng Yang, Ying Xue

The mechanism and origins of selectivities of multiply catalyzed cyclization reactions catalyzed by Rh 2 (esp) 2 and InCl 3 are investigated by DFT calculations as well as distortion/interaction and noncovalent interaction (NCI) analyses.

