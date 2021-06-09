(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 09 giugno 2021
RSC Adv., 2021, 11,20622-20634
DOI: 10.1039/D1RA01632F, Paper
DOI: 10.1039/D1RA01632F, Paper
Open Access
  This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 Unported Licence.
Yan Zhang, Yongsheng Yang, Ying Xue
The mechanism and origins of selectivities of multiply catalyzed cyclization reactions catalyzed by Rh2(esp)2 and InCl3 are investigated by DFT calculations as well as distortion/interaction and noncovalent interaction (NCI) analyses.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
The mechanism and origins of selectivities of multiply catalyzed cyclization reactions catalyzed by Rh2(esp)2 and InCl3 are investigated by DFT calculations as well as distortion/interaction and noncovalent interaction (NCI) analyses.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/ra/~3/_tITqHX2Uyc/D1RA01632F