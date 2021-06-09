(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 09 giugno 2021

RSC Adv., 2021, 11,20622-20634
DOI: 10.1039/D1RA01632F, Paper
Yan Zhang, Yongsheng Yang, Ying Xue
The mechanism and origins of selectivities of multiply catalyzed cyclization reactions catalyzed by Rh2(esp)2 and InCl3 are investigated by DFT calculations as well as distortion/interaction and noncovalent interaction (NCI) analyses.
