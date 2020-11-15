domenica, Novembre 15, 2020
Breaking News

USA, I LEADER CATTOLICI PRO-VITA DENUNCIANO I VESCOVI PER ESSERSI CONGRATULATI CON…

RICOVERATO AL GEMELLI DI ROMA MONSIGNOR BOCCARDO

USA, JOE BIDEN PROMETTE DI AUMENTARE DELL’800% L’OBIETTIVO ANNUALE DI RIFUGIATI NEGLI…

USA, GLI ELETTORI DEL MONTANA HANNO SCELTO IL CANDIDATO GOVERNATORE REPUBBLICANO PER…

USA, LA GEORGIA CONTINUA LE INDAGINI SUGLI “ELETTORI MORTI” DOPO CHE DUE…

USA, LA CONTEA DI CLARK DEL NEVADA NON è IN GRADO ANCORA…

WHITE HOUSE: VICE PRESIDENT PENCE AT THE COUNCIL FOR NATIONAL POLICY MEETING:…

USA, MANIFESTAZIONE PRO-TRUMP A WASHINGTON, DC. MAGA

AGENTI ISRAELIANI HANNO UCCISO IL NUMERO 2 DI AL-QAEDA IN IRAN STREET,…

LA SFIDA EDUCATIVA DEI VIDEOGIOCHI TRA RISCHI, LIMITI E OPPORTUNITà

Agenparl

ELON MUSK SAYS ‘MOST LIKELY’ HAS A MODERATE CASE OF COVID-19

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – THE HAGUE (THE NETHERLANDS), dom 15 novembre 2020

(Reuters) – Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said on Saturday he “most likely” has a moderate case of COVID-19, as he continued to question the accuracy of the tests.

“Am getting wildly different results from different labs, but most likely I have a moderate case of covid. My symptoms are that of a minor cold, which is no surprise, since a coronavirus is a type of cold,” Musk wrote in a tweet. https://bit.ly/3kwNHbU

He did not mention whether the results were from polymerase chain reaction tests, which are more accurate than rapid tests.

“A little up & down. Feels just like a regular cold, but more body achy & cloudy head than coughing/sneezing,” the Tesla CEO wrote in reply to a user asking about symptoms. https://bit.ly/3lwSRG9

Musk said on Thursday that rapid antigen test results from the same machine and the same test showed he tested positive twice and then negative twice all on the same day. [nL4N2HZ1KH]

Musk’s presence at the weekend launch of four NASA astronauts into orbit aboard his SpaceX company’s spacecraft had been thrown into question due to COVID-19.

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s first full-fledged human mission using a privately owned spacecraft, has slipped from Saturday to Sunday evening due to forecasts for gusty, onshore winds over Florida, officials for the U.S. space agency said on Friday. [nL1N2HZ2T4]

(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Image Credit: Reuters

Fonte/Source: https://datafloq.com/read/elon-musk-says-most-likely-moderate-case-covid-19/10687

Post collegati

ELON MUSK SAYS ‘MOST LIKELY’ HAS A MODERATE CASE OF COVID-19

Redazione

ECOWAS SUSTAINABLE ENERGY FORUM 2020

Redazione

IDENTIFICATION OF THE SARS-COV-2 VIRUS FEATURES CAUSING COVID-19 USING PRIMATE MODEL

Redazione

CHIEF OF NAVY SAFETY AND ENVIRONMENT AWARDS

Redazione

NSC AL KHAWANEEJ HONORS DCD

Redazione

PRESS RELEASE: NEW NATIONAL PARKS AND THOUSANDS OF GREEN JOBS UNDER PLANS TO BUILD BACK GREENER

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More