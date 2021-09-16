(AGENPARL) – gio 16 settembre 2021 Our autumn season

Wherever you are, we’ve got something for you

We’re welcoming you back this autumn with our biggest season yet. Join us at the Library and online for our season of events and blockbuster exhibitions, with exceptional manuscripts, handwritten letters and unseen material from our collection.

Elizabeth and Mary: Royal Cousins, Rival Queens

Elizabeth and Mary: Royal Cousins, Rival Queens

8 October 2021 – 20 February 2022

Step back into a dangerous world of plots, espionage and treachery to explore the turbulent relationship between Elizabeth I and Mary, Queen of Scots in their own words.

Beethoven

Beethoven

3 December 2021 – 24 April 2022

See the mind of a creative genius at work through extraordinary handwritten manuscripts and letters, and discover how Beethoven challenged conventions and overcame deafness to become one of the most influential composers of all time.

