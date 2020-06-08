lunedì, Giugno 8, 2020
ELIIT PROJECT LAUNCHED

(AGENPARL) – BRUXELLES, lun 08 giugno 2020

15/11/2019

The ELIIT project (European light industries innovation and technology) was launched on 15 November 2019. ELIIT supports textile, clothing, leather and footwear (TCLF) SMEs in enhancing their competitiveness while helping them integrate new technologies in innovative or high added-value products, processes or services.

ELIIT will aid the scaling up of innovative materials, technologies and business processes as well as the market uptake of innovative solutions into the TCLF sectors. It will do this by developing concrete pilot actions to improve productivity, value chain integration, and resource efficiency.

The ELIIT project will select 25 partnerships between TCLF SMEs and providers or owners of innovative technologies that are ready or almost ready for industrial scale-up. They will run for an indicative period of 12 to 18 months, during which each partnership will benefit from

  • €70,000 in financial support to develop products or prototypes with high added-value and profitability
  • tailor-made coaching and advice to improve project relevancy and increase capabilities 
  • networking activities and participation in workshops/conferences and exhibitions to aid market-positioning as well as build business relationships 
  • intellectual property rights organisation and guidance

The first ELIIT call for proposals closes on 17 March 2020 17:00 CET. The process consist of three steps

  1. Check out if you’re eligible for this action
  2. Register on our platform
  3. Look for a partner to work with

The ELIIT team is ready to answer all your questions, just write to <a

Fonte/Source: https://ec.europa.eu/newsroom/growth/item-detail.cfm?item_id=679138

