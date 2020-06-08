ELIIT PROJECT LAUNCHED

ELIIT will aid the scaling up of innovative materials, technologies and business processes as well as the market uptake of innovative solutions into the TCLF sectors. It will do this by developing concrete pilot actions to improve productivity, value chain integration, and resource efficiency.

The ELIIT project will select 25 partnerships between TCLF SMEs and providers or owners of innovative technologies that are ready or almost ready for industrial scale-up. They will run for an indicative period of 12 to 18 months, during which each partnership will benefit from

€70,000 in financial support to develop products or prototypes with high added-value and profitability

tailor-made coaching and advice to improve project relevancy and increase capabilities

networking activities and participation in workshops/conferences and exhibitions to aid market-positioning as well as build business relationships

intellectual property rights organisation and guidance

The first ELIIT call for proposals closes on 17 March 2020 17:00 CET. The process consist of three steps

Check out if you’re eligible for this action Register on our platform Look for a partner to work with

The ELIIT team is ready to answer all your questions, just write to <a