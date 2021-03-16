ELECTROSTATIC INTERACTION BETWEEN SARS-COV-2 VIRUS AND CHARGED ELECTRET FIBRE

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 16 marzo 2021
Soft Matter, 2021, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D1SM00232E, Paper
Leili Javidpour, Anže Božič, Ali Naji, Rudolf Podgornik
While almost any kind of face mask offers some protection against particles and pathogens of different sizes, the most efficient ones make use of a layered structure where one or…
