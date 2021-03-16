martedì, Marzo 16, 2021
ELECTROSTATIC INTERACTION BETWEEN SARS-COV-2 VIRUS AND CHARGED ELECTRET FIBRE

by Redazione02

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 16 marzo 2021

Soft Matter, 2021, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D1SM00232E, Paper
Leili Javidpour, Anže Božič, Ali Naji, Rudolf Podgornik
While almost any kind of face mask offers some protection against particles and pathogens of different sizes, the most efficient ones make use of a layered structure where one or…
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry


Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/SM/~3/M1lPfOgjEaM/D1SM00232E

