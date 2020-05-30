ELECTRONIC STRUCTURE INSPIRED HIGHLY ROBUST ELECTROCATALYST FOR OXYGEN EVOLUTION REACTION

In this work, we demonstrate electronic band structure holding the key to electrocatalytic durability toward oxygen evolution reaction (OER). Density functional theory (DFT) revealing the characteristic of NiNi bonding interactions within Ni5P4, Ni5P2 and Ni3P are different and could influence their phase stabilities during OER. Ni5P2 and Ni3P both exhibit very robust OER performances at high current density (> 350 mA•cm-2) over 12 hours while Ni5P4, obvious deterioration was observed. In/ex-situ X-ray near-edge structure (XANES), high-resolution transmission electron microscopy (HR-TEM) and X-ray photoelectron spectroscopy (XPS) indicating the phase stability of Ni5P4, Ni5P2 and Ni3P behaves differently during OER. These materials will transform to Ni oxyhydroxide but the process for Ni5P2 and Ni3P are much slower even under high anodic potential 1.6 V (V vs. RHE). These results support the theoretical prediction and provide a refreshing viewpoint on the strategy of designing reliable electrocatalysts for OER.