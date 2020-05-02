ELECTRONIC ENGINEERING OF COSE/FESE2 HOLLOW NANOSPHERES FOR EFFICIENT WATER OXIDATION

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), sab 02 maggio 2020

Nanoscale, 2020, Advance Article

DOI: 10.1039/D0NR01809K, Paper

Yi Zhang, Jie Xu, Lin Lv, Aiwu Wang, Baoshun Zhang, Yigang Ding, Chundong Wang

The advanced OER activity is attributed to the hollow architecture, in which the possessed numerous interfaces allow the electron transfers between CoSe and FeSe 2 via O 2− bridges and downshift the d-band center, endowing fast catalytic kinetics.

