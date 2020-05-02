sabato, Maggio 2, 2020
ELECTRONIC ENGINEERING OF COSE/FESE2 HOLLOW NANOSPHERES FOR EFFICIENT WATER OXIDATION

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), sab 02 maggio 2020

Nanoscale, 2020, Advance Article
DOI: 10.1039/D0NR01809K, Paper
Yi Zhang, Jie Xu, Lin Lv, Aiwu Wang, Baoshun Zhang, Yigang Ding, Chundong Wang
The advanced OER activity is attributed to the hollow architecture, in which the possessed numerous interfaces allow the electron transfers between CoSe and FeSe2 via O2− bridges and downshift the d-band center, endowing fast catalytic kinetics.
To cite this article before page numbers are assigned, use the DOI form of citation above.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry


Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/NR/~3/A1Nq_037bgY/D0NR01809K

