febbraio 4, 2021
ELECTRONIC AND OPTICAL PROPERTIES OF TWO-DIMENSIONAL HETEROSTRUCTURES AND HETEROJUNCTIONS BETWEEN DOPED-GRAPHENE AND C- AND N-CONTAINING MATERIALS

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), gio 04 febbraio 2021

Phys. Chem. Chem. Phys., 2021, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D0CP06213H, Paper
Asadollah Bafekry, Daniela Gogova, Mohamed Fadlallah, Nguyen C Van, Mitra Ghergherehchi, Mehrdad Faraji, S.A.H Feghhi, Mohammad Oskoeian
The electronic and optical properties of vertical heterostructures (HTSs) and lateral heterojunctions (HTJs) between (B, N)-codoped graphene (dop@Gr) and graphene (Gr), C$_{3}$N, BC$_{3}$ and h-BN monolayers are investigated using van…
