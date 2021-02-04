ELECTRONIC AND OPTICAL PROPERTIES OF TWO-DIMENSIONAL HETEROSTRUCTURES AND HETEROJUNCTIONS BETWEEN DOPED-GRAPHENE AND C- AND N-CONTAINING MATERIALS

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), gio 04 febbraio 2021

Phys. Chem. Chem. Phys., 2021, Accepted Manuscript

DOI: 10.1039/D0CP06213H, Paper

Asadollah Bafekry, Daniela Gogova, Mohamed Fadlallah, Nguyen C Van, Mitra Ghergherehchi, Mehrdad Faraji, S.A.H Feghhi, Mohammad Oskoeian

The electronic and optical properties of vertical heterostructures (HTSs) and lateral heterojunctions (HTJs) between (B, N)-codoped graphene (dop@Gr) and graphene (Gr), C$_{3}$N, BC$_{3}$ and h-BN monolayers are investigated using van…

