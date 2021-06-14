(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 14 giugno 2021
Environ. Sci.: Water Res. Technol., 2021, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D1EW00279A, Paper
Xuan-Yuan Pei, Hong-Yu Ren, Defeng Xing, Guo-Jun Xie, Guangli Cao, Jia Meng, Nanqi Ren, Bing-Feng Liu
The exploration of efficient and economical persulfate activators in persulfate-based advanced oxidation process for wastewater treatment is in urgent need. In this work, sewage sludge from wastewater treatment plant was…
