ELECTRON AND ENERGY TRANSFER IN A PORPHYRIN–OXOPORPHYRINOGEN–FULLERENE TRIAD, ZNP–OXP–C60

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 01 luglio 2020

Phys. Chem. Chem. Phys., 2020, 22,14356-14363
DOI: 10.1039/D0CP02696D, Paper
Mandeep K. Chahal, Habtom B. Gobeze, Whitney A. Webre, Paul A. Karr, Daniel T. Payne, Katsuhiko Ariga, Francis D’Souza, Jonathan P. Hill
Competitive energy and electron transfer in a newly synthesized supramolecular triad composed of zinc porphyrin, oxoporphyrinogen and C60 has been demonstrated using ultrafast pump–probe spectroscopy.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry


Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/CP/~3/5lFcY9Ce9VY/D0CP02696D

