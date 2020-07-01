ELECTRON AND ENERGY TRANSFER IN A PORPHYRIN–OXOPORPHYRINOGEN–FULLERENE TRIAD, ZNP–OXP–C60

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 01 luglio 2020
Phys. Chem. Chem. Phys., 2020, 22,14356-14363
DOI: 10.1039/D0CP02696D, Paper
Mandeep K. Chahal, Habtom B. Gobeze, Whitney A. Webre, Paul A. Karr, Daniel T. Payne, Katsuhiko Ariga, Francis D’Souza, Jonathan P. Hill
Competitive energy and electron transfer in a newly synthesized supramolecular triad composed of zinc porphyrin, oxoporphyrinogen and C60 has been demonstrated using ultrafast pump–probe spectroscopy.
