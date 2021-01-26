martedì, Gennaio 26, 2021
Breaking News

POLISH DPA: UNIVERSITY FINED FOR THE LACK OF DATA BREACH NOTIFICATIONS 

FRANCESCO AL FUNERALE DI FABRIZIO SOCCORSI, SUO MEDICO PERSONALE

DON RAFFAELE FALCO: IL CUORE NEL VANGELO E LA VITA TRA I…

COVID-19: MAKING THE CASE FOR ROBUST DIGITAL FINANCIAL INFRASTRUCTURE

SENATO.IT – DDL C. 2831 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – ASSEGNAZIONE IN SEDE…

SENATO.IT – DDL C. 2831 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – ASSEGNAZIONE IN SEDE…

LITHUANIA’S FOREIGN MINISTER GABRIELIUS LANDSBERGIS HONOURED HOLOCAUST VICTIMS AT THE PARIS SHOAH…

PRIME MINISTER’S STATEMENT ON CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19): 26 JANUARY 2021

26/01/2021 JUDGES IN POLAND AND MOLDOVA MUST REMAIN INDEPENDENT, SAYS PACE

COVID-19 ED ELEZIONI 2021: SEGUITO ESAME DECRETO-LEGGE N. 2 IN 1A COMMISSIONE

Agenparl

ELECTRODYNAMIC ASSISTED SELF-ASSEMBLED FIBROUS HYDROGEL MICROCAPSULES: A NOVEL 3D IN VITRO PLATFORM FOR ASSESSMENT OF NANOPARTICLE TOXICITY

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 26 gennaio 2021

Nanoparticle (NP) toxicity assessment is a critical step in assessing the health impacts of NP exposure to both consumers and occupational workers. In vitro assessment models comprising cells cultured in a two-dimensional tissue culture plate (2D-TCP) are an efficient and cost-effective choice for estimating the safety risks of NPs. However, in vitro culture of cells in 2D-TCPs distorts cell–integrin and cell–cell interactions and is not able to replicate an in vivo phenotype. Three-dimensional (3D) in vitro platforms provide a unique alternative to bridge the gap between traditional 2D in vitro and in vivo models. In this study, novel microcapsules of alginate hydrogel incorporated with natural polymeric nanofibers (chitin nanofibrils) and synthetic polymeric nanofibers poly(lactide-co-glycolide) are designed as a 3D in vitro platform. This study demonstrates for the first time that electrodynamic assisted self-assembled fibrous 3D hydrogel (3D-SAF hydrogel) microcapsules with a size in the range of 300–500 μm in diameter with a Young’s modulus of 12.7–42 kPa can be obtained by varying the amount of nanofibers in the hydrogel precursor solutions. The 3D-SAF microcapsules were found to mimic the in vivo cellular microenvironment for cells to grow, as evaluated using A549 cells. Higher cellular spreading and prolonged proliferation of A549 cells were observed in 3D-SAF microcapsules compared to control microcapsules without the nanofibers. The 3D-SAF microcapsule integrated well plate was used to assess the toxicity of model NPs, e.g., Al2O3 and ZnO. The toxicity levels of the model NPs were found to be dependent on the chemistry of the NPs and their physical agglomeration in the test media. Our results demonstrate that 3D-SAF microcapsules with an in vivo mimicking microenvironment can be developed as a physiologically relevant platform for high-throughput toxicity screening of NPs or pharmaceutical drugs.

Graphical abstract: Electrodynamic assisted self-assembled fibrous hydrogel microcapsules: a novel 3D in vitro platform for assessment of nanoparticle toxicity

This article is Open Access



Please wait while we load your content…


Something went wrong. Try again?

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/ra/~3/G64OcS4R0YY/D0RA09189H

Post collegati

MADINAH: 17,000+ BENEFICIARIES SERVED BY MEDICAL REHABILITATION HOSPITAL LAST YEAR

Redazione

ELECTRODYNAMIC ASSISTED SELF-ASSEMBLED FIBROUS HYDROGEL MICROCAPSULES: A NOVEL 3D IN VITRO PLATFORM FOR ASSESSMENT OF NANOPARTICLE TOXICITY

Redazione

NOVEL ANILINO QUINAZOLINE-BASED EGFR TYROSINE KINASE INHIBITORS FOR TREATMENT OF NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER

Redazione

INFINITY MARITIME NAMES SHIPBROKERS FOR DIGITAL PLATFORM

Redazione

GUIDANCE: PORT HEALTH TRANSITION FUND

Redazione

INEQUALITY IN MEDIEVAL CAMBRIDGE WAS ‘RECORDED ON THE BONES’ OF ITS RESIDENTS

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More