ELECTROCHROMIC POLYMERS WITH MULTIPLE REDOX COUPLES APPLIED TO MONITOR ENERGY STORAGE STATES OF SUPERCAPACITORS

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 15 maggio 2020

Chem. Commun., 2020, 56,5275-5278
DOI: 10.1039/D0CC00690D, Communication
Shouli Ming, Kaiwen Lin, Hui Zhang, Fengxing Jiang, Peipei Liu, Jingkun Xu, Guangming Nie, Xuemin Duan
Electrochromic polymers with multiple separate redox couples are used to monitor the energy storage states of supercapacitors by appearance colour.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry


Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/CC/~3/FspjAuhhxI8/D0CC00690D

