mercoledì, Agosto 26, 2020
Agenparl

ELECTROCHEMICALLY ENABLED SYNTHESIS OF SULFIDE IMIDAZOPYRIDINES VIA A RADICAL CYCLIZATION CASCADE

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 26 agosto 2020

Owing to the inert nature of the pyridine ring and high activity of iminyl radical, the reaction between pyridine and iminyl radical remains a significant challenge. In this paper, we report the synthesis of sulfide imidazo[1,2-a]pyridines from vinyl azides, thiophenols, and pyridines via a radical [3+2] cycloaddition. Promoting inert pyridine and highly active iminyl radical to participate in this intermolecular cycloaddition process is the striking feature of this protocol. The excellent antitumor activity of the prepared sulfide imidazopyridine scaffold demonstrated the synthetic utility of the developed synthetic protocol.

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/GC/~3/TKVgTaAOe_A/D0GC02125C

