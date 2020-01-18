18 Gennaio 2020
ELECTROCHEMICALLY CATALYZED CONVERSION OF CORNSTALK LIGNIN TO AROMATIC COMPOUNDS: AN INTEGRATED PROCESS OF ANODIC OXIDATION OF PB/PBO2 ELECTRODE AND HYDROGENATION OF NICKEL CATHODE IN SODIUM HYDROXIDE SOLUTION

This paper presented a novel process to degrade cornstalk lignin in alkaline liquor by using an electrolytic cell, equipped with a Nickel plate cathode and a Pb/PbO2 anode in sodium hydroxide solution. Cyclic voltammetry tests and polarization curves were conducted to research the electrochemical oxidation performance of Pb/PbO2 anode and electrocatalytic hydrogenation of Ni cathode in lignin alkali solution. High performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) was used to characterize the functional groups and molecular weight distribution of the lignin residue. By GC-MS analysis, it confirmed that there were 12 kinds of compounds in degradation products of alkali corn stover lignin. In addition to this, some commercial value chemicals including toluene, m-xylene (MX), o-xylene (OX) and anisole were also observed.

Fonte/Source: http://pubs.rsc.org/en/Content/ArticleLanding/2020/SE/C9SE00942F

